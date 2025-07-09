Clipse’s New Album ‘Let God Sort ‘Em Out’ Leaked Early Online

We are just days away from the first Clipse album in more than 15 years, titled Let God Sort ‘Em Out, but some people just couldn’t wait, it seems. Over on Reddit, users have reported that the album was leaked early.

In the subreddit GoodAssSub, hip-hop fans have been talking about the new album leak, with some already having listened to it, while others say they’re going to wait. “I have enough respect for Pusha and Malice to wait for the actual release,” one Redditor explained. “Been hyped for this album for a long time now, not gonna listen to some lame leaks to spoil the fun.”

Some have joked that it might have been Travis Scott who had the album leaked, after Clipse — Pusha T and Malice — took some pretty blatant shots at him in a new song AND in an interview. In the final verse of the song “So Be It,” Pusha refers to “Utopia” — the name of Scott’s 2023 album — and comments on Kylie Jenner leaving Scott for actor Timothée Chalamet.

“You cried in front of me / You died in front of me / Calabasas took your bitch and your pride in front of me,” Push T raps alongside his Clipse cohort, Malice. “Heard Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gross was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat / The net gon’ call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it.”

Pusha T later confirmed the diss was in fact meant to be taken seriously, while speaking to GQ, and he elaborated on where things went sour between him and Travis. It seems it all started when Travis wanted to play his new album for Pharrell at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded much of their forthcoming comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out.

Pusha T says Travis Scott is a “Whore”

“The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio. He interrupted a session,” Pusha explained. “Sees me and Malice there. He’s like, ‘Oh, man, everybody’s here,’ he’s smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his fucking monkey dance.”

“We weren’t into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [Clipse and Pharrell listening to it],” he continued. “And then a week later you hear ‘Meltdown,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].” The significance here is that Drake dissed Pharrell on “Meltdown,” which Pusha and Malice certainly were not going to let go unchecked.

Pusha eventually dropped the guillotine blade, saying, “To me, that really was just like…he’s a whore. He’s a whore.”