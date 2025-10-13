Watch Foo Fighters ‘Breakout’ One of Their Classic 2000s Hits for the First Time in Over Two Decades

For the first time in over two decades, the Foo Fighters just performed the album version of their hit song “Breakout” live in concert.

On Friday, Oct. 10, the Foos were playing a gig at the Glion Arena in Kobe, Japan, when founding frontman Dave Grohl introduced “Breakout” — the fourth single from the band’s 1999 album There Is Nothing Left To Lose — by saying “let’s do something we haven’t done in a long, long time,” while going into the song’s intro. NME noted that the last time they played this version of the song live was in 2002.

Foo Fighters are currently on tour overseas, playing shows in Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, and Mexico. Check out a clip of their “Breakout” performance below!

The tour comes a few months after the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1995 self-titled debut album, originally released on June 26, 1995. Over the past few weeks, the band has been revisiting their career history on their Field Notes Substack, and by sharing video clips and photos from throughout their career on social media with the hashtag #FF30.

As part of the celebration, the band released a cover of Minor Threat‘s “I Don’t Wanna Hear It,” and it’s honestly a scorching performance. The song was originally included on Minor Threat’s self-titled debut album in 1981.

The instrumentation for the cover was recorded in 1995, around the time when the first Foo Fighters album was released, but the vocals were recorded this year. Check out a visualizer for the track below, which features a slideshow of band photos, including many with late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl has long been a fan of Minor Threat, once revealing that he wrote a letter to the band’s frontman, Ian MacKaye (also of Fugazi), when he was just a teenager. Notably, Grohl eventually went on to play drums for the band Scream, which was signed to MacKaye’s label, Dischord Records.