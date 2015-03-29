Watch It Now: A ‘Game of Thrones’ Throne Made Out of Carrots

The carrot throne one YouTuber built for his pet rabbit, Wallace the Mad King, is as chock-full of beta carotine as the one in the Red Keep’s is of battle-cut steel. We only see a glimpse of said rabbit in the above construction timelapse, but in a Reddit thread the Game of Thrones-loving artist promises that pictures of the furry despot sitting atop his regal perch are coming soon, to be combined with his cardboard model of the Westerosi capital.

Care to challenge Wallace’s thone? See him respond to comments here.

Game of Thrones Season 5 returns to HBO on April 12.

