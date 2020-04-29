Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities

This is the story of a post-punk band made up of adults with learning disabilities, and the events following the tragic news that a band-mate had taken his own life.

Filmed over the course of a year, both before and immediately after the tragedy, the film follows the group as they face their grief head-on and turn it into a united strength, self-belief and desire to continue. Overcoming the seemingly insurmountable, the band discover the transformative power of creativity.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues discussed in this documentary, organisations are available to offer support and advice.

Samaritans provide a safe place to talk 24 hours a day. Please visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 free. Alternatively, Shout is a 24/7 text service, free on all major mobile networks, for anyone struggling to cope and in need of immediate help. Text SHOUT to 85258.