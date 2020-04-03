The New ‘Emma.’ Shows the Servants of Jane Austen’s Time In New Ways

Exactly one year ago today, Rob and Austin released their Be Good and Rewatch It episode on the BBC adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. By sheer coincidence, with two of the regular Waypoint Radio crew out of commission, we decided today to record a podcast on this year’s Emma. Join Austin, Rob, Cado, and special guest Natalie Watson as we discuss the film’s stellar sets and cinematography, the excellent soundtrack, and the varying adaptation decisions that both land and miss in spectacular fashion. Stick around after the outro for Rob and Natalie’s baking corner! You can listen to the full episode below.

