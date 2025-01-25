Waypoint Weekend Episode 12: The Gang Finally Gets To Game Together

Well, it’s finally happened. We got the squad together to get some games in. And what a glorious time it was. Beyond this hopefully not a one-and-done segue into the world of friendly multiplayer gaming, we’ve got to also make time for ourselves and what we need to play. It’s the weekend, after all. The Waypoint Weekend, if you will. Let’s dive in and find out what games we’re planning on jumping into now that we’ve got the time to finally make it happen.

Screenshot: EA Sports

My weekend will again be determined by how much the Eagles wanna stress me the hell out. This time in front of my Dad, who is a long-suffering Commanders fan finally enjoying some happiness. So, I’ll be playing more Madden, and then working through my last couple of playthroughs of Dead Letter Dept. and, of course, some Sworn. Because now I can’t stop playing it. NFC Championship on the line, I’ll say it (hopefully) two more times…GO, BIRDS.

Screenshot: Kitfox Games

CAVES OF QUD. CAVES OF QUD. I don’t know what it is, man. …Well, I do — the game’s exceptional. But, it’s been haunting me. I mean, I played the damn game for such a short amount of time, but I can’t stop thinking about it. I think of courageous Grabble, the wind at his back, as he confidently raises his weapon against that baboon. And subsequently gets wrecked by three more baboons waiting in the shadows. Now, there’s no question that I’m going to experiment with more Caves of Qud stories with the hope that y’all will enjoy them! (Plus, the game deserves as much coverage as possible. I may have to whip up a formal review when I have time and am far enough into it.)

…It feels disrespectful to immediately choose a Marsh Taur again for my next run. That invalidates Grabble’s noble sacrifice for the Greater Good. (“Greater Good” meaning “Learned Lessons For Dwayne’s Next Run.”) I don’t think I’ll create a character from scratch just yet. So, another preset it is. Looking at my options, maybe I’ll go right down the list. “Dream Tortoise,” you’re up! Name pending — but it’s gotta be equally silly to match “Grabble.”

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

This weekend, I’m jumping into my favorite game of 2024 — newly released on PC — Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. I mean, duh! I had the chance to review the PC port before launch and was blown away by its enhanced visuals and flawless performance. If your PC can hold up, this is THE way to experience Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Honestly, even on the lowest settings, Rebirth‘s PC port looks stunning and feels amazing to play. I’m just as obsessed with it now as I was when first playing it in early 2024, and I have a feeling I won’t be putting it down anytime soon.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I’ve been waiting 18 years for this moment to finally happen. Tokyo Xtreme Racer is back, and it’s honestly better than I could have ever imagined it would be. Not only is it one of the most finely optimized Unreal Engine 5 games on the market, it’s just pure arcade bliss. Nothing could have prepared me for Tokyo Xtreme Racer to be as good as it is right now, and it’s only Early Access. Things can only get better from here.

Beyond that, I’m planning on hopefully diving into some more House Flipper 2 with the wife, and seeing how many more buildings we can throw together before the weekend comes to a close. There are a few other games in the pipeline, but I can’t say what they are just yet… you’ll need to stay tuned to learn more about what’s coming next.

It doesn’t matter if we’re gaming together or sharing our plans on what we’re jumping into, there’s always something unique coming down the line. I’m hoping for Anthony’s sake that the Eagles get to keep on pushing through, even though they kicked the Packers to the wayside. Well, at least one of us can be happy, right? As always, thanks for checking out another episode of Waypoint Weekend, and keep on being lovely.