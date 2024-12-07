Waypoint Weekend Episode 5: Indy and the Indies Rock the Weekend

It’s been an incredibly good week to be a gamer. No matter if you’ve been itching to jump into the horrifyingly photorealistic digital body of Indiana Jones, or you’re queuing up for one of the biggest ARPGs of all time, it’s time to celebrate. And during Waypoint Weekend, we love to do the same thing. It’s time to see what the team is getting into after a hectic week in the office.

going into the waypoint weekend

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I’ve been so busy with everything else lately that I’ve been neglecting Chetus Jetus and my paid game time in Final Fantasy 14. I desperately need to get back, especially now that I’ve finally rolled the credits on A Realm Reborn. Sure, the first act isn’t that bad, but it felt like it drug on just a little too long for my liking. Now, I’m eager to sink my teeth into the expansions and see what they have to offer.

Videos by VICE

It still astounds me that the devs at Square Enix somehow got a full-fledged MMO to work on a console with controller support. Even after nearly 200 hours in the game, I’m still shocked to see how well it all works together, too. Now that we’ve finally gotten the graphics update that we deserve, Eorzea looks more beautiful than ever. It may be my Waypoint Weekend choice for the upcoming months at this point.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

This weekend, I’ll be playing Path of Exile 2. I’ll probably try some Path of Exile 2 and, hell, I may even sprinkle in some Path of Exile 2. You probably saw this coming if it wasn’t obvious enough from my review. It’s been five years since it was initially announced, and the hype has been building like a Coke bottle full of Mentos. It’s finally happening. Path of Exile 2 is real.

Building upon the solid foundation of Path of Exile, the sequel is everything fans could have hoped for. A new, stunning graphical overhaul. Robust transformations of so many mechanics we once knew. It’s everything PoE was, but.. better. And for newcomers, there’s never been a better time to hop in and see what all the fuss is about. ARPGs are so back, baby.

Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

I’ll be hopping back on for more Indiana Jones and the Great Circle this weekend. And since I had to buy an Xbox to get that review done (long story), I’ll be taking some time to take some shots at some indie games and then hop on my PS5 to continue my descent into madness with Elden Ring.

Screenshot: Maximum Entertainment

For this Waypoint Weekend, I’m torn. Yes, I’m playing the usual suspects (if you know, you know). But, thanks to a certain member of the Waypoint squad, I feel compelled to give Overthrown a chance since it popped up on Game Pass. I do love the idea of an “aggressive” cozy game. Sometimes, I don’t want to calmly pluck vegetables from the ground and slowly build houses! I’m a chaotic fella, and my brain often needs the stimulation that comes with an insane, fast-paced gaming romp!

On the other hand, my “cultured” side wants to start This Way Madness Lies. Which is a retro-styled Shakespearean Magical Girl JRPG with Eldritch abominations in it. If that doesn’t sell you on sheer premise alone? Then you’re in the wrong place! I believe TWML can be beaten in roughly six-ish hours, though, so maybe the play is to knock that out and then try Overthrown! Where will my capricious gaming nature settle? You’ll have to find out next week!

Waypoint Weekend is a great way for us to connect with our readers, as well as with one another. Through the busy hustle and bustle of the daily grind, we often forget to see what we’re all up to. One of these days, we’re going to have to get together and get into some Among Us action to finally do some proper “team building” exercises. Until next time!