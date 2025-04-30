Waypoint Wishlist: First Person Shooter Edition

The FPS genre is one of the most beloved, and for good reason. Games like Halo commanded our attention during sleepovers. Haze made us realize “well, maybe all FPS games can’t be good.” DOOM made us realize maybe h-e-double hockey sticks was actually much cooler than we could have ever realized. Yes, the first-person shooter genre has been around longer than many other types, and that’s why we’re going back in time to chat about the games we’d love to see get a remaster or a remake with modern technology.

Welcome Back, Soldier. Today’s Mission: First Person Shooters for Waypoint Wishlist

Screenshot: Valve

I already wrote about my burning urge for Team Fortress 2 ported over to Source 2. So, allow me to propose another Valve classic that really needs a Source 2 port: Left 4 Dead. Yes, I’m sure most people already expected me to say that as soon as I mentioned Valve. But it’s high time the studio finally brought its iconic late-2000s zombie shooter over to Source 2. Counter-Strike 2, Half-Life: Alyx, and Deadlock have all demonstrated what the engine is capable of. Improved physics, gorgeous lighting, and enhanced shaders that really bring Valve’s worlds to life.

Yet, the company still won’t touch Left 4 Dead. I think it’s an open secret that Left 4 Dead 3 would sell incredibly well, and I wonder how long it will take until we finally see a third installment in the co-op survival horror franchise. Whatever is making Valve drag its feet on this one, I hope it won’t be for long. I’d even take a Source 2 port for the original Left 4 Dead at this point! I have so many fond memories of playing this game over the past 16 years, and just writing out this sequel request is making me want to reinstall it.

Screenshot: Synthetic Dimensions

For this week’s Wishlist, I’m going to be cheeky—and a little bit selfish. My nomination for a first-person shooter I want a modern remake of is Iron Maiden’s Ed Hunter from 1999. If you’re doing a double-take, I get it. I swear this isn’t me being a troll. When I was in middle school, I was obsessed with two things: metal music and video games. So, in my adolescent fervor, I spent weeks trying to track down Ed Hunter for PC when I first discovered it existed. I eventually found a copy at an open swap meet from a vendor selling CDs. Did I mention that Ed Hunter was technically a greatest hits album for Iron Maiden? And yet, the music album also included a DOOM-like first-person shooter game, bundled inside.

Once I finally obtained this holy relic, I remember racing home to play it. From the streets of England to the pits of Hell, the game took me on a janky descent into FPS madness. But you know what? Hearing “Aces High” blaring in the background while I took down demons was so epic. However, I recently booted up my copy of Ed Hunter, and it has not aged well at all. The graphics are so goofy, they look like one of those fake CGI games you see in Hollywood movies. Looking back on old reviews, Ed Hunter was criticized for having outdated visuals—despite launching six whole years after DOOM in 1993. To say Ed Hunter was likely a lazy cash grab to help sell a greatest hits album is probably the understatement of the century.

And yet, I can’t help but still feel nostalgic about it. Honestly, the game would probably be amazing if it had a modern remake in DOOM (2016)’s engine. Instead of Mick Gordon’s chugging guitar soundtrack, you’d get to grind demons to a pulp while listening to Iron Maiden. Come on—you know that sounds cool. Granted, you’d have to completely remake the entire game from the ground up just for it to be halfway decent. But hey, that’s my selfish wishlist pick for a first-person shooter remake. And yes, I expect an Ed Hunter remake to still come bundled with an Iron Maiden greatest hits album.

Screenshot: Levan (YouTube)

My number one wish is a Red Steel remaster for Switch 2. I still think it’s the better of the two games, and the motion controls just weren’t ready. It came way too early in the Wii lifecycle for it to be as impactful as it could have been. A version of the game coming out now with updated graphics and a generally better understanding of how motion controls work would be much better on the Switch 2. As a secondary choice, I’d love to see The Conduit return (Not the sequel, we can either forget it or redo). But again, another underrated FPS on the Wii that would be better served on a newer console. Give me one or both of these and I’m a happy man.

Screenshot: YouTube/nemz

What’s on my wishlist? To see one of the most influential FPS games of all time get the respectful comeback it deserves. There have been a few attempts to bring back the magic of Tribes 2. Several studios have tried, but ultimately failed, to capture the essence of what made Tribes such a staple for objective-based FPS games. Unfortunately, they either miss the mark completely or just use the corpse of Tribes as a means of making a quick buck before abandoning it once again.

Tribes and Tribes 2 were pivotal in the FPS landscape, innovating the genre both intentionally and completely by accident. Surf maps in Counter-Strike, for example? Originally inspired by an exploit in Tribes (which later became a gameplay feature in later installments). Tribes‘ focus on large, tactical team-based combat pushed the needle forward for online FPS games. I’d even wager series like Battlefield and Planetside have Tribes to thank for their inspiration. Often imitated, but never duplicated. There’s nothing quite like Tribes.

Screenshot: YouTube/NeoGamer

Sure, Halo was a massive part of my love for the art of the first-person shooter. But one game completely dominated my life before I played that for the first time. One of the most creative, ingenious, and brilliant games I’ve ever had the privilege to play. Of course, I’m talking about Timesplitters 2. As a dedicated Shoal main, I’ve never found another game that captures the madcap chaos of the early 2000s as well as this.

There was something magical in the air whenever it came time to play Timesplitters 2. It featured some of the greatest multiplayer level design of all time. It’s also just a fantastically written game, with some hilarious moments. While Haze may have been a sour spot on the resume of Free Radical (even if I, unironically, enjoyed it at the time it released), I can’t think of another company that smashed it out of the park as hard as this crew did. Three absolutely iconic shooters in a row? Who else can do something like that? Well, besides Bungie, maybe.

t-t-t-t-t-that’s all folks: waypoint weekend wraps up another episode

There’s an awful lot of first-person shooters on the market, some far more influential than others. For every Titanfall 2, we’ve got a Deer Avenger. Yes, I’m pulling them out from the memory banks with this one. But still, it’s one of the most beloved genres for a reason. There’s something for literally every type of player to enjoy. I hope that one day, your favorite FPS can get remastered, just like our choices could.