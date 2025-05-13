We Finally Know the Right Way To Hang Toilet Paper

It’s not life or death—but for some reason, it matters. The question of how to hang a toilet paper roll has quietly divided bathrooms for decades. Over or under?

But in case you needed definitive proof that over is the correct way, a 134-year-old patent drawing is here to flush the argument for good.

Videos by VICE

Originally filed in 1891 by inventor Seth Wheeler of the Albany Perforated Wrapping Paper Company, the patent for perforated toilet paper includes an unmistakable detail: the sheets are shown unrolling over the top of the roll. Not behind it. Not tangled under. Over.

The drawing, dug up and shared widely online after writer Owen Williams spotted it in the Google Patents Database, shows a series of diagrams that make Wheeler’s intention crystal clear.

This is the Correct Way to Hang Toilet Paper

The patent, officially titled “Wrapping or Toilet Paper Roll” (US465588A), describes the roll’s construction and the purpose of perforation as a way to prevent waste. “Since the advent of rolls of paper…many devices designed to prevent waste have been patented,” Wheeler wrote, noting that previous solutions involved overly complex dispensers. His goal was simple: create a roll that tore easily, hung simply, and reduced unnecessary use.

“My improved roll may be used on the simplest holders,” he noted—no elaborate hardware required, just a consistent direction for dispensing.

While Wheeler wasn’t trying to settle a cultural war, his illustrations have since become Exhibit A for Team Over. And let’s be honest, people have had opinions about this for years. Wikipedia even has a full section dedicated to the debate, citing arguments in favor of “over” (easier to grab, more hygienic, aesthetically pleasing) versus “under” (less prone to unrolling if you have curious pets or kids).

Plenty of polls and listicles have tried to call it one way or the other. But now, we’ve got the literal blueprint.

For the record, the original patent predates most modern plumbing standards and decades of marketing, but it still holds weight. The diagrams aren’t just stylistic—they represent the inventor’s intended use of his creation.

So if you’ve been hanging your toilet paper under this whole time, there’s no need to feel shame. But there is now a historical reason to reconsider your choices.