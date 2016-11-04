We Talk About Game Reviews And Loving ‘Titanfall 2’ On Waypoint’s New Podcast

The podcast has been silent for the past week, thanks to the launch of Waypoint, but we’re back! We’re resuming our twice weekly episodes starting today, and that means I’m joined by both EIC Austin Walker and Managing Editor Danielle Riendeau to kickstart your weekend.

On today’s episode, Austin and Patrick embrace Titanfall 2‘s campaign with a warm hug and lament how many people probably won’t play it, while Danielle eulogizes the Wii U. (It had been reported the Wii U was ending production soon, but that might not be the case yet.) We also dive into Bethesda’s recent decision to limit early access to games for the press, and, of course, put our hands into The Question Bucket.

Videos by VICE

You can listen to the podcast through the embedded player below…

… or you can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher.

If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps us out.

Interaction with you is a big part of this new podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Make sure to swing back to Waypoint on Monday for the next episode.

Follow Patrick Klepek on Twitter.

