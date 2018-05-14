We Took a Wild and Weird Ride on the Weeble Wobble

Performance artist David Henry Nobody Jr. finally brought his years-long project The Human Weeble Wobble to the masses after it went viral on Instagram last year. “It’s a metaphor for one of the core things of being human,” he told us. “There’s a hope that when you get knocked on your ass, you stand back up.”

We followed Nobody Jr. as he transported his giant two-ton creation to a warehouse-gallery space in Brooklyn and watched people get their chance to get wild and weird on the Weeble Wobble.

Videos by VICE

