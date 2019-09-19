u ever just think about web sites — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) September 15, 2019

Sometimes, it’s good to just think about websites. This is a website, for example. Sometimes, I type in website URLs into my website machine to see what website comes back. Today I was wondering what website is at www.website.com so I checked it out by typing www.website.com into Google’s website, which took me to www.website.com’s website. Turns out that www.website.com is a website about websites that believes everyone should have a website. But don’t take it from me, take it from www.website.com: “At Website.com, we believe everyone deserves to have a website.” I believe everyone deserves to have a website, too. Thank you for reading mine. Powerful stuff!