Weekly Horoscope: August 23 – 29

The planet of love, Venus, harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of commitments, on Monday, August 23, at 8:48 AM. This is the “put a ring on it” of aspects. Romantic or relational agreements that are considerate of the relationship’s sustainability flow.

There can be some confusing details that need to be clarified as Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Neptune, the planet of illusions, on Tuesday, August 24, at 9:13 AM. Mentally it may be tempting to jump into escapism instead of facing the facts. We’re confronting our delusions with evidence and critical thinking.

We’re getting to the bottom of an issue as messenger Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 10:23 AM on Thursday, August 26. Once secrets are shared or information is understood, there’s no turning back! This is a time to gain deeper clarity on cyclical thoughts and behaviors.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re realigning with your values in relationships as Venus, the planet of love and values, moves through your chart’s house of interpersonal commitments. This is a time when you’re making peace with your friends (and enemies), and not interested in stirring the pot. You’re bonding with friends and community as Venus harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of responsibilities. You’ll want to spend time with people you know you can trust, and to cultivate friendships that have longevity and integrity. It won’t take much of an effort to do that, but if people aren’t really up to your standards, you shouldn’t have a difficult time telling them that you don’t have time!

Taurus

Your planetary ruler Venus is in your house of work, lifestyle, and health, finding you evaluating your daily routines and habits. There are things that you want to invite into your day-to-day, like spending more time helping your partners. It feels good to have a purpose and to be of use, and it should feel good to be doing something every day. Venus harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of commitments and authority, and you’re having an easy time taking on your job. You may be seeing the person that you want to age into and taking responsibility for your future, but not in an overly-ambitious way, just in a “making peace with the nature of time” way.

Gemini

There’s a lot happening beneath the surface! Virgo season brings your focus to your home and family life—things that most people don’t get a chance to understand or witness. You’re getting a reality check on your career as your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with Neptune, the planet of illusions and dreams. This may find you releasing some idealism, or getting inspiration from your juicy imagination. Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, which can have you reading a little too deeply into things. If you’re suspicious or paranoid, you could always express your fears or find someone trustworthy to ask. Either way, you’re going to dig up something that changes your mind!

Cancer

Your home and family life is in focus! Virgo season brings your attention to your neighbors, roommates, and siblings. You’re learning some deep secrets as Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with Pluto, lord of the underworld, which can bring some information about other people that maybe you weren’t supposed to know. Now that you know, you’ll see them in a different light! The planet of relationships, Venus, harmonizes with Saturn, and deep, trusting bonds are formed with your family and partners. This effortlessly favors relationships that are authentic and dignified. The sensitive, vulnerable information that you’re learning will only build trust, or better boundaries!

Leo

Now that your month-long birthday party is over, you’re figuring out how to foot the bill. Virgo season draws your attention to your finances, and how much you have to care for your crew! The planet of relationships and beauty, Venus, harmonizes with serious Saturn, finding you looking at agreements with a discerning eye. This is a very favorable aspect for contracts and agreements, verbal or written, since everyone should feel like they’re getting a fair deal. There may be some secret shady business, however, as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto—make sure you get a witness or a third party involved if you’re worried about people misbehaving!

Virgo

Your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with Neptune, the planet of illusions and projections and it’s easy to get carried away with what you think you should believe or think based on your perception of other people. However, it’s impossible to know what people are thinking unless you ask them directly! This is a time when you’re gaining a better understanding of misunderstandings, and are able to let go of some misguided thoughts. This is especially true as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, which empowers you to get to the root of an issue fearlessly. There may be some skeletons in the closet that you have to parse through first, but it’s a great week to bring mental awareness to things that are bigger than you, things that are systemic or cyclical, but affect you anyway.

Libra

The only thing stronger than your rejection is your commitment. When you decide on something, you have your mind made up and it’s built to last, Libra. As your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of responsibilities, you’re able to make a solid agreement that meets your standards. This is a time when you can feel entitled to naming your standards and desires, rather than being worried about offending anyone. If something is displeasing, you understand that you don’t have time for it, are not willing to entertain it, and smoothly, elegantly move past it. Your time is limited and you don’t want to spend it on friends, lovers, and creative pursuits that are not aligned with your values and desires.

Scorpio

Mind over matter is the motto, Scorpio! Your mental strength can give you the motivation and attitude to strategize and move forward with your goals. The planet of the mind, Mercury, harmonizes with your modern planetary ruler, Pluto, offering a glimpse into the core of an issue. You’re seeing straight through anything superficial, especially now that you’re more aware of the ways you’ve been idealistic or hopeful, as Mercury faces off with Neptune, the planet of beliefs. You can still take inspiration from the things that you hope and wish for, and use that vision to move forward with your dreams! Words are strong, so be very careful what you wish for.

Sagittarius

Virgo season makes you more visible, and more aware of how you’re coming across to the world at large. You’re getting a better idea of what you look like to others, and may have some vertigo about it as Mercury faces off with Neptune, the planet of illusions. This can show you how you created your image, and how you can continue to dress it up, or even manipulate it, to suit your goals. You’re getting clued into some big money matters as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of resources. You can put your mind to anything, especially if money is at stake.

Capricorn

With Venus, the planet of aesthetics and beauty, in your chart’s house of career and public reputation, you’re putting your best face forward and attracting positive attention. Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler Saturn, which can have positive implications for your payroll and self-esteem. You feel good about yourself if it’s rooted in something with integrity and purpose. This aspect shows a desire for affection and attention that is not superficial, but earned! This is also a positive aspect for solidifying your values and sense of self-worth. You’re taking responsibility for your job and the direction of your career.

Aquarius

You’re aware of how things are changing as the sun moves through your chart’s house of transformation and shared resources. You’re finding help from your friends and partners. The planet of love, Venus, has been in your chart’s house of travel and higher learning. Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler Saturn, bringing progress to your standards and commitments. You have learned about what you enjoy, and what you value, and you’re ready to embody it—or feeling as if you already are! It won’t take much effort to make it happen. It’s like the charcoal has finally become a diamond. Your intuition is strong as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto; but check in with someone you trust if you’re feeling paranoid.

Pisces

Virgo season is a time of partnerships, learning about others, and seeing where your commitments are, but it’s also a time of endings! The sun is setting in your chart, so this is a season when you’re winding down. The planet of communication, Mercury, faces off with your modern planetary ruler Neptune, and you’re learning about how you’ve misunderstood others, and being confronted with your own bias. You’re ready to look at things from a different bend. You might learn something about your friends that completely changes the way you think about them as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets! This can form a deeper trust, or you might just be hearing some shady news.

