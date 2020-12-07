Weekly Horoscope: December 7 – 13

The sun clashes with Neptune, the planet of beliefs and distractions, at 2:40 PM on Wednesday, December 9. This is a wakeup call as we can see our delusions from a new angle, which prompts us to make a change or take action. There is a motion toward doing something right or ethical.

The planet of love and values, Venus, gently connects with power planet Pluto on Thursday, December 10, at 6:52 AM, bringing a resolution to something that was dredged up around November 15, when Venus was at odds with Pluto and things were blown out of proportion. This is great for sex but it can also inspire jealousy and manipulation. Check yourself!

The pace of 2020 has been slow and laggy thanks to Mars retrograde but now the planet of action and incision is finally moving ahead and picking up speed. This weekend we really have a resolution and no qualms about being assertive as action planet Mars harmonizes with the sun at 1:00 AM on Friday, December 11.

Mercury, the planet of communication, also clashes with dreamy Neptune on Sunday, December 13, at 6:38 PM. While it was easy to fall under a spell when Mercury and Neptune were in harmony on November 24, now we’re actually doing something based on red herrings! Try not to make assumptions. Really ask hard hitting questions and look out for misinformation.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re excited to learn new things as the sun lights up your house of higher learning. You’re ready to question the beliefs and trends that you involuntarily participate in as the sun clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions. This is a time when you can see through the bullshit, and are excited to tell other people about it as well! You can tap into some deep pockets as Venus gently connects with Pluto, helping you deal with money matters by asking connected people for assistance. The sun harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mars, which is still in your sign, making it easy for you to move forward and push through with something that has been taking ages.

Taurus

Sagittarius season is a time to learn how to split the bill, and how to ask for what’s yours! Don’t be too proud to ask for help, Taurus. Your planetary ruler Venus is currently in your opposite sign Scorpio, which overlooks your house of relationships. This is a time for you to realign with your values in relationships, and to attract the dynamics that suit you best. Loyalty is key. Venus gently connects with power planet Pluto, taking things deeper. A collaborative effort is made to achieve control over a narrative or to get a deeper understanding of each other and what you want from your relationships. You’re thinking of ways to take responsibility in a relationship, and wondering how others play their role as well.

Gemini

Sagittarius season brings relationships to the fore as the sun illuminates your house of partnerships. All relationships are on the table: not just romantic ones, but any relationship where you are committed to each other. The sun reveals what is true, and as it clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, you are more aware of a veil or a spin that is put on things. Just because something appears a certain way doesn’t make it so, and you’re learning this. You are getting more involved in your community and social groups as the sun harmonizes with action planet Mars, pushing forward group activities. Your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with Neptune as well, which can make for a confusing and distracting mental environment. You can always unplug the wifi router.

Cancer

As the sun moves through your house of daily routine and service to others, Sagittarius season puts your focus on lifestyle, work and health included. You’re getting a better understanding of what you need to do on any given day. It can be hard to stay on task this week though, so try to stay grounded as the sun and cerebral Mercury clash with dissociative Neptune. Luckily, you have motivation coming from your boss or someone that you report to as the sun harmonizes with Mars, essentially lighting a fire under your ass. If you think you can’t do it all on your own, Venus gently connects with influential Pluto, and help is within reach—ask nicely!

Leo

Sagittarius season is all about your friends, lovers, and things you do for fun. The sun and Mercury are both in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, and this week they clash with Neptune, the planet of illusions. You can be especially sensitive to what other people have, or what they appear to have, and this can lead to some jealous feelings or misunderstandings in your friendships. Alternately, you are inspired by other people and their cool things, and it makes you want to admire them or try to be more like them. Regardless of the funny vibes, you’ve got a confidence boost as the sun harmonizes with warrior Mars, making it easy to get your way.

Virgo

As the sun illuminates a deeply personal and private sector of your chart, Sagittarius season brings your focus to your domestic and family life. You’re thinking about your childhood and parents, but also your current living situation. The sun and your planetary ruler, Mercury, clash with dreamy Neptune, which pushes you to take action based on something you believe is high and mighty. You can also find it easy to assert yourself based on assumptions, so try to ask a few questions before doing anything dramatic. The sun harmonizes with Mars, the planet of action, encouraging you to sever things in a way that suits you. Deeper understandings in your romantic and platonic relationships can be fostered as Venus connects with Pluto.

Libra

Sagittarius season is a busy time and there’s a lot of chatter about big dreams that you’ll entertain but don’t necessarily dive into. You might fall for them, though. The sun and Mercury clash with dreamy and idealistic Neptune, which can be distracting. It’s kind of unclear what you’re meant to be doing, so you’re floating and your attention is dispersed. You’re more distractible and need to set alarms to stay on task. The sun harmonizes with Mars and you can find motivation through your friends, roommates, and partners. Your planetary ruler Venus gently connects with Pluto and incredible determination is accessible, if you envision the end goal. Think about the payoff and ask a friend for help.

Scorpio

Sagittarius season is forcing you to be honest about your financial situation, even though you can be indulgent. You have money on the mind as the sun and Mercury in your house of personal resources clash with dreamy Neptune, forcing you to engage with your beliefs about money. You might feel inspired to spend money on a friend or lover, or buy something ridiculous and trendy for an art project. Beliefs and attitudes around money can change. Venus, the planet of attraction and values, is in your sign and gently connects with power planet Pluto, your modern planetary ruler, encouraging you to step into your own ability to command and influence. Pluto is also very resourceful, and you can tap into something deeply connected.

Sagittarius

There’s a lot of focus on you, specifically, right now as you have the sun and Mercury, the planet of communication, in your sign! This week they both square off with Neptune, the planet of beliefs. This forces you to confront the things that you were taught growing up as you realize that you are able to shape your own reality with the power of a positive mental attitude. Just make sure you’re not forgetting to do basic things on your to-do list as your head is high in the theoretical clouds. The sun harmonizes with Mars and your sex drive and general lust for life is revved up. Venus in your house of secrets and hidden affairs gives you a desire for mystery, and as it gently connects with power planet Pluto, you are attracted to influential and wealthy people.

Capricorn

Although you stereotypically like to stay busy, Sagittarius season presents a quiet time for you, dear Capricorn. Take the opportunity to spend time alone, through meditation or rest. The sun and Mercury, the planet of communication, both clash with dreamy Neptune, putting you in a distracted haze. This is a time to connect with your beliefs and spirituality. You are able to move forward with private matters around the home and with your family as the sun harmonizes with Mars, helping you make progress. Venus gently connects with power planet Pluto, currently in your sign, and your magnetism increases, helping you assert influence and power in your circles.

Aquarius

While you’re having fun laughing and connecting with your greater community during Sagittarius season, you’re getting distracted by money matters! As the sun and Mercury both clash with dreamy Neptune, your concerns about material things find you staring off into space. This can be very inspiring, of course, as you can take your beliefs around money and material things and use them for a humanitarian cause. Or this can be a good time to get inspired by the life of objects. As aesthetic Venus gently connects with power planet Pluto, hidden resources are out there! You know who to ask to get what you want, and you are also able to attract influential people with the touch of a button.

Pisces

Sagittarius season is important to you, Pisces! There’s always so much happening for you around this time of year. The sun and Mercury, the planet of communication, are currently in your house of public reputation and fame, bringing a lot of chatter about your career. They both clash with Neptune, your modern planetary ruler, which is currently in your sign, finding you shape shifting in order to fit a greater narrative. You’re able to become whoever they want you to be, which is fun and creative, especially if you’re doing this artistically, but keep your boundaries strong now! Venus gently connects with power planet Pluto and you are reading very deeply into what forms communities and why people are drawn to each other.

