Weekly Horoscope: September 15-21

The stars’ tumultuous alignment this week turns our beliefs and values from a steadfast compass to a pendulum swinging from one extreme to the other. First, the Harvest Moon illuminates the night sky on Tuesday, increasing our emotional awareness and conjuring behaviors, ideals, and goals of our shadow selves. Fortunately, the Moon will reach peak fullness in a harmonious trine, indicating an increased potential to accomplish what our emotions call us to do.

However, this “call to action” covers the best and the worst. Shortly after the full Moon, the Sun locks into an opposition with Neptune retrograde. This alignment urges us to find a balance between trusting our beliefs and keeping our minds open to new possibilities. Indeed, Neptune is an ideologue’s planet, preferring to see the world in black and white. The Sun counters with gradients of gray.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your celestial alignment suggests significant emotional revelations and upheaval are ahead. These changes might be frightening at first, but the stars indicate they will be positive overall—it just might take some time to understand their benefits. When the Moon reaches its fullest phase, it stands in trine with your ruling planet, suggesting an increase in passion, energy, and assertion.



This will prove especially useful for the opposition between Mars and Ceres early in the week. The ways we thought we were helping others, perhaps even ourselves, will be challenged. Prepare to confront new ideas about putting your energy into the world. Everyone can stand to learn how to be a better friend to others and themselves, including you, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve always been relatively cut and dry when it comes to matters of the heart. If there’s a problem, you fix it, whether swallowing your pride and powering through challenges or cutting someone out of your life completely (although, let’s be honest, Taurus, your stubborn streak makes the latter far more likely). This week, the stars gently nudge you toward a middle ground.



Venus and Eris retrograde face off in direct opposition early in the week, suggesting a need to find harmony within conflict. You can’t control what others are going to do, but you can control how you react. This isn’t what you’re used to, but with Uranus retrograde under your sign, all change is fair game.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The stars seem to be pointing toward difficult conversations to be had this week, Gemini. As the full Harvest Moon swings through Pisces, it forms a conjunction with Saturn retrograde, which directly opposes your ruling planet, Mercury. This is certainly a challenging alignment. Despite what your insecurities might tell you, you are well-equipped to handle it.



Mercury and Saturn retrograde’s opposition will bring sensitive subjects to the surface, placing an unforgiving glare on problem areas in our relationships that have needed fixing for a while. Use your emotional compass, fortified by the full Moon, as your guide. Pay attention to how certain behaviors and people make you feel. And remember: this goes for your relationship with yourself, too.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the only sign in the Zodiac ruled by the Moon, full Moons always affect you deeply. This week’s full Harvest Moon will be no different and promises to heighten emotions and sensitivity—for better or worse. A trine between the full Moon and Mars offers greater passion and an inclination to assert ourselves, both of which lend themselves to romantic endeavors.



But be careful, Cancer. Greater sensitivity is a double-edged sword, and if you don’t keep control of your emotions, they can quickly become overwhelming. Passion can turn to fiery discourse; assertion can turn to conflict. The full Moon’s sextile with Ceres is a helpful reminder to treat others how we wish to be treated and hold them to the same standard.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

It’s easy to talk the talk. Walking the walk is where things get tricky. As the Sun moves into direct opposition with Neptune retrograde by the end of the week, situations will likely arise that threaten your values and beliefs. Sticking to your guns in adversity is one of the hardest options because it inherently requires conflict, dissonance, and pushing back against the tides.



A trine between the Sun and Uranus retrograde presents a positive relationship to stress, suggesting you’ll make it out of this more unscathed than you initially thought. But that doesn’t mean you won’t feel the heat for a while. Luckily, there are few better capable of handling it than you, fiery Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The stars promise significant personal change early in the week as Mercury forms a harmonious trine with Ceres, the dwarf planet governing rebirth, transformation, and our nurturing spirit and needs. Allow this alignment to validate and direct your goals and values, because the cosmos will set the stage for scenarios that directly challenge these elements of yourself later in the week.



Mercury and Saturn retrograde face off in direct opposition by the weekend, warning of difficult conversations that will make or break close relationships. Changing is a natural part of life, and with that comes the occasional farewell to someone or something that no longer aligns with our beliefs. Allow yourself to grieve, but remember this is a normal process, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Success and prosperity are tricky paths to navigate. The tightrope between leaning too far in or out of good fortune is a recurring theme for you, Libra, as someone prone to putting others’ needs ahead of your own. However, you also have a proclivity for wishful thinking, which can help inflate egos. Your celestial alignment pulls this tightrope taut, inviting you to balance your way across.



First, the good news: your ruling planet, Venus, will form harmonious trines with both a waxing gibbous Moon under Aquarius and Jupiter under Gemini. New ideas will flow freely and creativity will be at its peak. However, an opposition between Venus and Eris reminds you to tread your tightrope carefully.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As the Sun inches closer to Libra’s constellation, it forms an auspicious trine with your ruling planet, Pluto retrograde. The latter celestial body has been calling you to look deep within to facilitate personal growth and transformation as you follow the goals and ambitions represented by Uranus retrograde, currently flying in sextile with Pluto. Now, the Sun adds its helpful guiding light to your path, Scorpio.

An ongoing square between Pluto and Haumea suggests the doubtful inner voice that’s been whispering fears and potential pitfalls in your ear won’t go away during this process. But that doesn’t mean you should give up. Fight against that voice. Give yourself proof that it was wrong. The stars urge you to keep going.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your celestial alignment is full of back and forth this week, Sagittarius. On the one hand, a challenging square between Jupiter and the Sun suggests unexpected bumps in the road or changes of heart. But a fortuitous trine between Jupiter and Venus indicates that whatever bruises your ego might suffer throughout these conflicts, it will work out better for you in the end.



The most likely culprit will be misunderstandings or assumptions coming to light under the glow of Uranus retrograde, which directly opposes the Sun this week. Finding out something unsavory about someone or something is never an easy process, but wouldn’t you rather know now than later? Believe it or not, this information is a blessing.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The full Harvest Moon forms a positive sextile with Ceres under your sign early in the week, swinging our emotional spotlight to issues of nurturing and transformation. What energies or endeavors are we fertilizing with our attention and focus? The stars call you to consider whether you’re cultivating metaphorical flowers or weeds. If you find it’s the latter, then perhaps it’s time to start weeding.



Coming to terms with the realities illuminated by the full Moon will likely be difficult, as indicated by a tense opposition between your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, and Mercury. This alignment suggests difficult conversations are ahead. Now would be a good time to gather your thoughts so you’re prepared when you finally confront them, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A challenging square between the full Harvest Moon and Uranus retrograde under Taurus indicates the potential for stress, particularly regarding our self-image and innermost environment. However, not all hope is lost for you this week, Aquarius. With the exception of Tuesday’s lunar-Uranus square, your ruling planet is rolling with celestial good fortune.



One of the most notable signals of prosperity comes from a trine between Uranus retrograde and the Sun under Taurus and Virgo, respectively. Under two Earth signs, these celestial bodies’ energies will help ground and direct your focus where it needs to go. This process might threaten your sensitivities, but the stars suggest you’ll come out stronger on the other side.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The most notable celestial alignment for your sign is an opposition between the Sun and Neptune retrograde, which strengthens throughout the week. This celestial standoff will be tense but not impossible. Neptune is an ideologue’s planet, meaning it caters to the strong-willed to a fault. This planet can widen the imagination, but it can also inadvertently shrink our worldview.



With the Sun challenging this energy, we might find situations or people pushing back against our challenges and beliefs. If these values are worth keeping, some challenge will do you some good to validate your ideas. If they’re not, this will be a useful wake-up call to change your ways, Pisces.

