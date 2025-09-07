Weekly Horoscope: September 7-September 13

A full Moon in Pisces kicks off this stretch of time with heightened emotions and blurred edges. Soft aspects to Jupiter, Neptune, and Pluto offer a gentler backdrop, but Mercury keeps things interesting with a flurry of activity—culminating in a conjunction with the Sun and a sextile to Jupiter. Conversations deepen, ideas expand, and things that once felt uncertain begin to take shape.

Stargazer, this isn’t a time for bypassing what’s rising to the surface. The Moon’s movements stir emotional truths that don’t need fixing—just witnessing. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to slow down and feel something, this is it. Let insight come through presence, not pressure. Not every answer arrives in words, and not every solution needs a strategy. Some weeks are made for listening more than speaking. This one asks you to do both, but in the right order.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars continues its transit through Libra, pushing you to think about fairness when you’d rather just act. Then the Moon rolls in and opposes Mars midweek, spotlighting every emotional impulse you were trying to keep polished. Aries, you’re not wrong for feeling frustrated when things move slower than your instincts prefer—but that doesn’t mean you have to blow past everyone else just to get relief.

You’re used to being the spark. But this week, you’re being asked to acknowledge the impact of the flame. If conversations feel off or your energy isn’t landing, don’t force it. Pull back just enough to ask yourself if you’re reacting or responding. You’re not here to win every interaction. You’re here to live in a way that still feels right when no one’s watching.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus stays in Leo this week, highlighting your relationship to pleasure, pride, and the image you present to others. When the Moon trines Venus on the 9th, things feel good—connection flows, words land, and you may feel like you’re finally syncing with your people again. Taurus, when you feel adored, you let your guard down. That softness is a strength, not a weakness.

But when the Moon squares Venus on the 12th, expectations might not match what’s reflected back to you. That doesn’t mean something’s broken. It means you’re being reminded to check your emotional investments. If you’re craving something, say so. If you’re not getting it, don’t pretend it doesn’t matter. Your needs don’t make you difficult—they make you human. Let them be known.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You might feel off your game early in the week, especially if you’re pushing a conversation that keeps looping. Gemini, the Moon’s opposition to Mercury on the 7th can skew your sense of timing. If something feels off, step back. You’re more likely to be heard when you’re not working so hard to explain yourself. Let the pause do its job.

Momentum returns later. Mercury sextiles Jupiter on the 12th, and by the 13th, a conjunction with the Sun helps things click. It’s productive energy, but only if you let your emotions catch up to your thoughts. Don’t talk around what you haven’t processed. Just because you can explain anything doesn’t mean you always should. Let something sit. Let it breathe.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

This week starts with a full Moon in Pisces, setting the emotional tone high and wide. Cancer, you may feel everything all at once—and then some. With the Moon opposing Mercury and forming several aspects in quick succession, conversations, cravings, and instincts may all speak at the same time. You don’t need to untangle it instantly. Just listen. There’s gold in what repeats.

As the Moon keeps moving, it highlights the pressure points in your relationships and routines. The trine to Mercury on the 11th and the Sun–Moon trine on the 12th offer a softer landing. If something felt overwhelming earlier in the week, this is your recalibration window. Show up for yourself the way you’ve been showing up for everyone else. You’re not a sponge. You’re a body with needs. Let that guide you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The full Moon in Pisces on the 7th stirs something personal that may be hard to name. Leo, vulnerability isn’t your favorite state, but it’s part of the process this week. Let yourself want something without pretending you’re above it. You don’t have to perform steadiness for people who’ve already chosen you.

By the end of the week, the Sun trines the Moon and sextiles Jupiter, followed by a conjunction with Mercury. You’ll have the words, the insight, and the timing to say what matters. Use it well. The power in your voice doesn’t come from holding court—it comes from speaking with care.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re in your element right now. Mercury moves through Virgo, sharpening focus and helping you name what matters. But when the Moon opposes Mercury on the 7th, your emotions may interrupt the plan. Virgo, resist the urge to fix or file them away too fast. Let them surface without needing to solve them immediately.

Later in the week, Mercury trines Jupiter and meets the Sun, bringing sharper insight and smoother communication. Don’t keep everything in your head just because it’s easier to manage alone. Say what’s real before it hardens into something heavier. You don’t need to hold it all to be steady. Grace isn’t just for others—it’s for you, too.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus moves through Leo, highlighting how you show up and who shows up for you. When the Moon trines Venus on the 9th, things may feel sweet and mutual—but by the 12th, a square exposes what’s been uneven. Libra, your desire for peace shouldn’t cost you your needs. Pay attention to what feels off, even if you can’t fully name it yet.

You’re not asking for too much. You’re asking for something real. If someone’s effort feels inconsistent, believe your instincts before you rewrite the story. Don’t explain away what your body already knows. This week wants you to choose yourself—not just in theory, but in practice. Start there.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Moon–Pluto aspects dominate the week, offering multiple chances to confront something you’d rather control than feel. Scorpio, the sextile on the 8th invites honesty, but the square on the 10th may trigger a reaction that feels bigger than the moment. Don’t downplay it just to keep the peace. That reaction is pointing somewhere real.

By the 12th, the Moon trines Pluto, and you’ll feel steadier—more capable of naming what you need without defense. You don’t have to power through every emotion or explain your silence. Just check in with yourself before checking out. The parts of you that want distance are trying to protect something. This week helps you figure out what that is—and whether it still needs protecting.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter aspects dominate this week, encouraging expansion—but not without a few bumps. The Moon trines Jupiter on the 7th and sextiles it again on the 12th, helping you feel supported. But when it squares Jupiter on the 9th, doubt may creep in. Sagittarius, questioning your direction doesn’t mean you’ve lost it. Let uncertainty sharpen your focus, not derail your progress.

By the 12th, the Sun and Mercury are both in sextile to Jupiter, opening doors for connection and clarity. Conversations may take you somewhere unexpected. Don’t rush the outcome. You’re being asked to think bigger and stay grounded. Trust what you know, even if no one else sees it yet. Not all growth feels obvious in the moment—but you’ll look back and see this week mattered.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon meets Saturn on the 8th, pulling your attention toward structure and responsibility—your comfort zone, but also your pressure point. Capricorn, this could stir something emotional you’ve been shelving in favor of staying on task. You’re not wrong for prioritizing progress, but you may be overdue for a moment of honesty. Let the pressure surface without rushing to contain it.

By the 12th, the Moon sextiles Saturn, offering steadier ground. This is a better time for plans, check-ins, and decisions that require emotional maturity. Just make sure you’re not using logic to sidestep what needs to be felt. Not everything productive has to be practical. Some of the most meaningful growth happens when you admit you don’t have it all figured out—and allow that to be okay.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A Moon–Uranus sextile on the 8th sharpens your instincts and shakes up your usual thought patterns. Aquarius, this could be the moment to revisit a plan or question you’ve shelved. Just don’t disconnect so much that you miss the human element. Insight is valuable—but connection is what makes it matter.

When the Moon meets Uranus on the 12th, reactions may come quickly. Not every spark needs immediate action. Let your ideas sit before turning them into decisions. You don’t need to chase momentum to prove something’s real. The best outcomes this week come from engaging with what’s in front of you. You’re not here to follow someone else’s rhythm. You’re here to create your own.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Moon meets Neptune on the 8th, heightening sensitivity and blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s felt. Pisces, you may drift between emotions without knowing why. Let that be okay. You don’t have to name every feeling the moment it shows up. Some things just need to be witnessed.

When the Moon sextiles Neptune on the 12th, ease returns. You may find yourself in sync with your own rhythm again—more grounded, more honest. Use that space to reconnect with something nourishing. Art, music, stillness, sleep—whatever brings you back to yourself. Not every moment is made for progress. Some are just here to remind you you’re still whole.

