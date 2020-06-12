What Happened After 8:46

MINNEAPOLIS — George Floyd’s death at the hands of men sworn to serve and protect him was a literal and symbolic tragedy which has now reverberated around the world.

As news of his death spread, sorrow, fatigue, and frustration filled the streets. And as people gathered, many chose to record what they were seeing unfold, just as Darnella Frazier did when she recorded that moment on May 25 as Floyd called out, “I can’t breathe.”

Many of us have witnessed this chain reaction of events in pieces both distant and personal. This is a distilled representation of those pieces: fragments of hope, of horror, of hardship, and community action.

It is not meant to speak for everyone and could never fully represent what took place in the days after Mr. Floyd was murdered, but we hope that it is a reminder of how strong the people are, and how immediate the issue of police militarization and brutality is to all people.

Cover: A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)