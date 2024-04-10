12 Things To Do In Wales That Don’t Require Hiking Boots

If you find yourself booking a trip across the pond, make sure to cast your net further than its London capital. In just a few short hours, you can spider web in any direction and hit somewhere new and full of character. If you head west, you’ll land in Wales, the land of sheep, hills, and really good beer.

Wales, while connected to England via a thin border, is a country all unto itself. It has its own preserved language, accent, rich history, and culinary delights (seaweed, anyone?). It even has a dragon on its flag, which, not for nothing, is just pretty cool. From its beautiful sprawling coastline, rich greenery, and quirky seaside towns, there is so much to do in Wales — and, don’t worry, not all of it involves hiking up a mountain (although there’s plenty of that if it’s your cup of tea).

We’ve compiled a list of the best spots to hit up in Wales, from the tippy top of the north to the very bottom down south. If you don’t leave calling this place “lush” in the Welsh meaning of the word (great, lovely, nice), then we’ve failed.

Tenby. Photo by Sophie Green

Coastal walking around Anglesey

Wales has a plethora of beautiful coastlines, but Anglesey’s coastal path might just be the most stunning of the bunch. To be fair, it has some built-in benefits by virtue of being its own small island off the coast of North West Wales, meaning you can do a loop and take in its 360-degree views. Now, you probably can’t do the whole thing in one day, unless you fancy giving yourself a 124-mile challenge, but even if you stroll a fraction of the way, you’ll be able to take in the highlights, including Holyhead Mountain (the highest peak in the area) and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds South Stack Cliffs Reserve. Grab a pair of binoculars and you can snoop on the world-famous nesting spot for guillemots, razorbills, and puffins.

Ziplining at Penrhyn Quarry At one point in time, Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales was the largest slate mine in the world. Parts of it are still operational today, but the rest of it has been turned into a massive adventure park that includes Velocity 2 — the world’s fastest (and Europe’s longest) zipline. Stretching out at nearly a mile over a partially flooded section of the quarry, you can zoom across the ditch at 100mph while taking in the views of Snowdonia (Eryri), the country’s most beautiful natural park. What’s more, there are four parallel ziplines, so you can make it a group exercise. Once you’ve satiated your superhero flying ambitions, you can also go-kart and jump on a rollercoaster-paragliding hybrid in the same park. This is the perfect option if you prefer your thrills and chills to be in a controlled environment.

**Canoeing along the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

**Looming above the landscape of Pontcysyllte in North Wales is its stunning aqueduct, an 11-mile feat of engineering from the Industrial Revolution that’s also a UNESCO World Heritage site (it’s the longest in the UK and the highest in the world). The aqueduct is navigable, meaning canal boats can float through the sky on its waters. It also means you can rent a canoe and paddle among the trees and hills. If you’re scared of heights, this may be one to skip out on, as you’ll be sailing 126 feet above land. But if you fancy killing two birds with one stone — taking in the surrounding sprawling views and getting some watersports in — then this isn’t something to miss.

Walking around Portmeirion There are a few folly structures in Wales, meaning places built purely for decorative purposes, but none are as stunning or mind-melting as Portmeirion in North Wales. The tourist village is designed in the Baroque style and is said to be inspired by the fishing village of Portofino on the Italian Riviera. Think salmon and mustard-colored buildings, teal domes, and expansive ornamental gardens. The village is particularly striking set against the lush green surroundings and you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d happened upon a mirage in the middle of the countryside. Portmeirion is so unique, it also provided the backdrop for one particular 1960s cult classic TV show. Architecture is the main attraction here, so spend your day strolling its cobbled streets and taking in its quayside views. You can also pick up some world-famous Portmeirion Pottery as a souvenir.

Paddleboarding on the River Wye

Naturally, Wales’ sprawling coastline gets a lot of love, but there are other waterways, too. The River Wye starts in Wales, near the historic literary town of Hay-on-Wye (which is worth a stop if you feel like trawling its more than 20 bookshops) before briefly dipping out in England and then turning back in through Monmouth. At that border point, you can try stand-up paddleboarding, which is considered one of the more accessible water sports. From the river, you can see the other element of natural beauty that Wales is famous for — its rolling, lush greenery.

**Trekking Henrhyd Falls

**In a popular superhero movie franchise, a fictional city is an obvious proxy for New York City that you’d be forgiven for thinking it was filmed there, but it was actually shot all over the UK, mostly in and around London. One iconic location jumped over the border: Henrhyd Falls (the tallest waterfall in South Wales in the Brecon Beacons (Bannau Brycheiniog) was chosen as the superhero hideout. Thanks to its renewed popularity, there’s now a newly installed boardwalk and steps to get you right up close to the majestic waterfall.

**Coasteering in Pembrokeshire

**Coasteering might sound like a made-up word or an imagined sport, but we can assure you it’s a very real thing and it was actually invented in Pembrokeshire in South West Wales. Wales’ picturesque string of beaches are interlinked by rugged, jagged cliffsides, so what happens if you want to traverse the whole stretch? Well, you combine coastal walking with mountaineering, and you climb, swim, and scale your way across the rocks. It’s part leisurely-plod-along-the-edges-of-the-country trek, part obstacle course, so all of your bases are covered.

Attending the Porthcawl Elvis Festival Now, you’ll have to make sure you plan your trip to Wales in September to catch this, but, boy, is it worth it. Have you ever seen hundreds of people walking along a beach promenade eating ice cream and downing pints in full Elvis garb? Every year, Porthcawl, a small coastal gem in South Wales, hosts the second-biggest Elvis festival in the world (the first biggest is in Memphis, where Elvis lived — and is buried). No one really knows why Porthcawl has become a hub for all things The King, but since 2004, it has attracted thousands of Elvis-heads from all over the world, with performances and themed parties all weekend. You can even get married by an Elvis impersonator (just like in Las Vegas). And if you find yourself hound dogged-out, you can take in the stunning coastal strip that lines Porthcawl up to nearby Ogmore, where you can ride horses along the beach.

Wild swimming with the Bluetits in Pembrokeshire Running into the freezing cold sea doesn’t always sound like the optimal way to spend a morning, but that’s why you do it with a group of people who can psych you up — so that you *almost* forget you’re losing feeling in your toes. The Bluetits (see what they did there?) is a group of sea swimmers who started their community in Pembrokeshire as a way to take in the area’s glorious coastline while also making the most of the benefits of cold water swimming (supposedly the activity boosts immunity, relieves stress, and acts as a sort of plunge-pool form of meditation). While the prospect may sound daunting, we can guarantee any vacation fatigue will be iced out of you instantly, and you’ll be all perked up for the rest of the day.

**Beaching at Southerndown

**Southerndown Beach is known for many things: great surfing; elevated, panoramic views of the sea from its nearby cliffs; and for being the setting of a heart-wrenching scene (a tragic farewell on a flat sandy beach) in a 2006 episode of the longest-running sci-fi TV series in the world. In all honesty, we’ve only just stopped crying. You can take a pilgrimage to that trauma by hitting up Southerndown in South Wales, which is also part of the Glamorgan Heritage Coast.

Strolling around Tenby, West Wales

Further west, there’s another charming stretch of coast worth your time. Pembrokeshire’s Tenby is a postcard of a town, the kind you’d see in twee vintage reprints on market stalls. The buildings that line the sea are a rainbow of pastel colors, and its small streets are littered with old-fashioned sweet shops and booksellers. If you go there in the summer, its sandy beaches are a huge draw, as well as the potential to take a boat out on the water. However, there’s simply no better way to spend the day than with a box of vinegar-soaked fish and chips. They just taste better by the beach, okay?

**Visiting Freshwater West

**Along the west coast in Pembrokeshire sits Freshwater West, a surfer’s paradise known for the best waves in the country. But its elevated sandy dunes are also known as the final resting spot of a beloved free house-elf in a popular fantasy movie series. Now, you can visit the spot where hundreds of fans have pilgrimaged over the years to build up a now-preserved memorial of mementoes and rocks. Once you’re done paying your respects, you can go hang ten in the ocean.