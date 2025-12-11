‘What’s Going On?’: 33 Years Later, 4 Non Blondes Are Gearing up for a Second Album

In 1992, 4 Non Blondes released their first and only album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More!, cementing themselves as a one-hit wonder with their big 1993 single, “What’s Up?” While the band dispersed shortly after vocalist Linda Perry left in 1994, rumors are flying that 4 Non Blondes have reunited. If you’re wondering “What’s Up?”, the answer is a second 4 Non Blondes album after 33 years.

Through indie label Kill Rock Stars and Linda Perry’s own 670 Records, the band announced their forthcoming sophomore album for the new year. Alongside the still-untitled comeback, Perry is releasing her latest solo album, Let It Die Here. In 2024, she made a documentary of the same name, exploring her life and career in 4 Non Blondes and as a solo artist.

Earlier this year, the band reunited for several shows, their first since a one-off performance in 2014. In a statement accompanying the album announcement, Perry shared that reuniting hadn’t felt “fun” until recently.

“Playing some songs with 4 Non Blondes just seemed like a fun thing to do, in a way it hadn’t before now,” Perry said. “I’ve been behind the scenes for far too long. I want to step out to be the artist I am. I’m just open to all the possibilities that I’ve created around me. I manifest things all the time.”

4 Non Blondes Are Having a Comeback Thanks to Social Media

A 4 Non Blondes reunion show is one thing. But to get an entire new album out of it is a long-awaited thrill for diehard fans. The longest-running lineup is back as well, the same as in 2014. Linda Perry, as vocalist, is joined by Dawn Richardson on drums, Christa Hillhouse on bass, and Roger Rocha on lead guitar. Hillhouse and Rocha also contribute backing vocals.

This resurgence in 4 Non Blondes’ popularity came about, as it often does for one-hit ’90s bands still kicking around: “What’s Up?” went viral on TikTok.

A mashup of “What’s Up?” and Nicki Minaj’s 2012 single “Beez in the Trap” spread like wildfire on the app. Around early November, the viral trend had been used in 1.4 million posts. It involves a whole song and dance, the usual for TikTok. Two (or more) people stand back-to-back while one lip-syncs “What’s Up?” and the other does “Beez in the Trap”.

4 Non Blondes shared a compilation of several videos using the song. This included posts by Joe Jonas, Patrick Renna of The Sandlot fame, Sabrina Carpenter, Ice Spice, Gordon Ramsay, and even activist Malala Yousafzai. The end of the video featured Linda Perry partaking in the trend with Jennifer Lopez.

“This song is 30 years old and is number one on the TikTok chart??” The caption over the video read. Underneath, the band added, “TikTok, you’ve given us a very wild welcome.”

Perry told VICE that she tried to hit up Nicki Minaj to record their own mashup of their popular hits. However, there were some logistical issues that kept it from happening. And since Perry prefers to collaborate face-to-face, sending digital files isn’t an option either.

“[Minaj] was in New York and we were going to try to do our own, and I was like ‘Let’s just end this with her and I,’” she said in November. “Let’s just put a kibosh on this. But, I can’t go to New York, and she can’t come to L.A., so it’s probably not going to happen.”

Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images