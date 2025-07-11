Can’t Find the 1960s-Inspired Kodak Super 8 Film Camera? There’s Only One Place to Get It From.

Not even Kodak sells the Super 8 directly to American buyers. When Kodak launched the Super 8 in December 2023, it was tough to get.

Interested customers had to sign up on a waitlist on Kodak’s site to wait for their turn to buy it, and that’s after they’d already decided the $5,495 price tag was worth it. It’s no cheaper now, and who knows what kind of impact Trump’s on-again-off-again tariff sleight of hand may have on it in the near future, but at least the Super 8 is easier to get. Sort of.

The Super 8 rolled out slowly, as Kodak never seemed to intend it to be a big seller. When otherwise staid car companies release their most fun, exotic cars, such as Mazda with the RX-8 and Ford with the GT, they don’t expect to sell many of them or even turn a profit on them.

They intend for them to create positive associations of excitement with their brands and get people into showrooms to buy their bread-and-butter models. The auto industry calls them halo cars. So, might we also consider the Super 8 a halo camera for Kodak.

Who else is making vintage-inspired film video cameras these days? Never mind that the Super 8 has a legendary, almost mythical aura surrounding it in cinephile circles.

As B&H puts it, “This camera uses what Kodak calls Extended Gate Super 8 format to capture an area approximately 11% larger than traditional Super 8 film. Measuring 4.2 x 6.3 mm, it provides a slightly taller 1:1.5 aspect ratio that is more flexible when intercutting with other formats.”

More than a year after its release, stock is a bit more reliable than it was last year. You can only get it from one retailer (officially), though, and it’s not Kodak. It’s B&H Photo Video, the New York City-based mega-retailer known for its massive Hell’s Kitchen retail store that resembles the nuclear fallout shelter from Terminator 3 more than any other electronics store I’ve ever been to.

I used to live a block away from it, and I still had to psych myself up for a trip. Map, emergency rations, personal locator beacon, last will and testament, all that jazz. These days you can just order it from their site. That is, if you’re willing to pay up.