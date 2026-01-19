Where You Live in the US Can Predict Which Dog Breeds You Love Most

America is obsessed with dogs. Not in a universal way, though. The fixation changes dramatically depending on where you live, and new Google search data makes that obvious. When people start searching dog breeds, they’re usually past the casual scrolling stage. They’re imagining how a dog would actually fit into their everyday life once the novelty wears off.

MetLife Pet Insurance analyzed Google search behavior across all 50 states and the 50 most populous U.S. cities, adjusting results per capita to show where dog interest runs hottest. This levels out population differences and highlights genuine intensity rather than sheer volume. The pattern that emerges says more about regional identity than personal taste.

At the national level, three breeds dominate searches. Cane Corsos sit at the top, followed by Greyhounds and Golden Retrievers. Power, restraint, and familiarity share the podium.

Once the map gets more specific, and, surprise, the country splits fast.

What the dog search data shows

Across the South, Cane Corsos dominate dog breed searches, with Texas driving much of that interest. In cities like Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Saint Bernards take over. They’re big dogs with big needs. Urban hubs favor calm athletes. Greyhounds lead searches in Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, and San Antonio. Despite the racing reputation, they’re known for being calm indoors, which pairs well with apartment life and limited outdoor space.



In the Midwest, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel consistently ranks highest. The breed’s people-focused nature pairs well with households centered on shared time. Coastal cities stay obsessed with fluff. Samoyeds dominate searches in New York City, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. They photograph beautifully but demand serious grooming commitment, which hasn’t slowed interest.



Some cities show an intensity that stands apart. Bakersfield, San Francisco, and Colorado Springs rank among the highest nationwide for per-capita dog breed searches. That level of activity suggests more than curiosity. The people in these places research hard before committing.

Popularity also brings consequences. Cane Corsos commonly face joint and mobility issues. Greyhounds require specialized dental care and careful anesthesia protocols. Golden Retrievers carry higher risks for cancer, allergies, and hip problems, which can drive long-term veterinary costs higher. Those late-night searches often carry excitement and apprehension in equal measure.

America doesn’t have one dog obsession. It has many, shaped by geography, lifestyle, and what people believe they can handle once the fantasy turns into daily responsibility.