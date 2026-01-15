Who Is Rob Rausch? Everything To Know About ‘The Traitors’ Star

If you’ve caught yourself hunkered down watching this season of The Traitors on Peacock for the first time, you’re not alone. You’ve also probably noticed the handsome man with southern charm — Rob Rausch. In just three episodes he’s become a fan-favorite to win it all.

Don’t be fooled, there’s a lot more to him than meets the eye. I’m here to catch you up to speed.

Rausch was part of Love Island USA’s infamous sixth season that essentially revived it from cancelation. He’s a snake wrangler from Alabama and one thing about him, he’s going to wear the hell out of a pair of overalls. He started a lot of drama on the show with the girls — namely PPG (Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, and Serena Page). However his sass, charm, and quietness made him both controversial yet incredibly beloved? It’s complicated.

Rausch first appeared on Season 5 in Casa Amor where a group of boys and girls flirt their way into a villa spot. Unfortunately for Rausch, he didn’t last long, but he sure made an impression on the audience and, apparently, producers.

How Rob Rausch’s Reality TV Villain Arc began

Come Season 6, Rausch came back with a vengeance. Now an OG islander, he had more time to establish himself. He quickly hit it off with Leah Kateb but once he began flirting with Andrea Carmona, that’s when the drama truly began. Rausch and Kateb had an unforgettable blowout fight. Not long after, things between he and Andrea began to fizzle as he struggled to maintain his spot in the villa. Despite his fiery, passionate three-day coupling with Kassy Castillo, he was eventually eliminated.

When he left and caught wind of Carmona’s cringey TikToks, he said they gave him the “ick.” Needless to say, his behavior upon leaving the villa just added to his villain arc.

While his former co-stars are in the Love Island USA reality spin-off, Beyond The Villa, he opted not to participate.

Rob’s an agent of chaos.

Outside of appearing on television, he’s got a very interesting music taste. Rausch is outspoken about his love for musician Beabadoobee, which he references on Love Island USA. He’s also somewhat of a male video vixen, appearing in Nessa Barrett’s music video for “Passenger Princess” and Dasha’s “Like It Like That.”

Despite his Hannah Montana-esque double life, he still loves sharing his passion for wildlife on his social channels to his millions of followers.

Now he’s stepping back into the reality TV bubble as a Traitor. Quite frankly, I think it’s the perfect place for him to be. Rausch calls himself “hard to read” and I’d definitely have to agree. It seems too obvious to make him a Traitor, which is exactly why he makes a great one.

“I’ve been underestimated my entire life,” Rausch said in the premiere. “I catch snakes, post videos on the internet. I’m kinda quiet, but I think that’s one of my biggest strengths. When people underestimate you, that’s when you catch them by surprise.”

New episodes of The Traitors drop Thursdays on Peacock.