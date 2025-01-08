Whoops! EVO Fighting Game Championship Leaks Its Own 2025 Lineup a Week Ahead of Schedule

The annual EVO Fighting Game Championship had one of its most exciting events last Summer. Its eight-game lineup brought professional players worldwide to the Las Vegas venue over three days. Details about next year’s EVO event, including the lineup of games and other announcements, will premiere on January 14. However, due to an unfortunate oversight, it seems the EVO 2025 lineup has been leaked by their own YouTube channel.

The official Evo Events YouTube channel scheduled a live broadcast to premiere on January 14, 2025. While it has since been removed, the thumbnail appearing on the video seemingly spoiled the surprise eight-game lineup almost a week ahead of schedule.

Screenshot: BlueSky/Fighting-Games Daily

The eight games featured on the EVO 2025 lineup are:

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Guilty Gear Strive

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Mortal Kombat 1

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Marvel vs Capcom 2

Of the eight games appearing at EVO 2025, three of them were fairly obvious picks. Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Guilty Gear Strive were some of the most-watched events of EVO 2024. All three games also retain the biggest competitive player base as well. Three other games also remain from the 2024 roster: Granblue, Under Night In-Birth, and Mortal Kombat 1.

Replacing last year’s King of Fighters XV spot is the upcoming Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, scheduled to release in April. Taking Street Fighter 3: Third Strike‘s Retro spot is none other than Marvel vs Capcom 2. With the recent release of Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection late last year, it’s no surprise that hype has built up for the iconic 2D fighter.

Also shown on the leaked thumbnail is the alleged date of EVO 2025. Near the bottom, “August 1-3, 2025” is next to the usual location of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Hey, at least fighting game competitors have an extra week to prepare, right?

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will release sometime this year, bringing back a handful of some of the most iconic retro fighting games, like Power Stone. And since there’s always a retro spot on the EVO lineup, I’ll be crossing my fingers for Power Stone‘s rightful place on the EVO 2026 lineup.