Why Are So Many Latinos Converting to Islam?

VICE’s documentary series Minority Reports explores communities of underrepresented individuals in unexpected places—whether that’s the world’s first non-Korean K-pop group, black bull-riders in a majority white sport, or the rise of Asian rap culture. The series’ most recent episode, which dropped last week, looks at the growing population of Latino Muslims in the United States, of which there are about 250,000 and counting. The show’s host, Lee Adams, went to Houston, Texas, to shoot this episode—just 350 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border, and the epicenter of this community—in hopes of figuring out why so many Latinos are converting to Islam at this critical and divisive time in American history. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we sat down with Adams to hear more about the trend, and to hear what went down behind the scenes during shooting.



