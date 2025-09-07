Why Binge-Watching Your Favorite Shows Might Actually Be Good for You

There are worse things you could do than watch six episodes of something you’ve already seen. Still, binge-watching gets a bad rap. It’s been called avoidance, escapism, and a waste of time. But new research suggests your late-night Netflix spiral might actually be doing something worthwhile.

A study published in Acta Psychologica found that when people watch or read stories in long, uninterrupted stretches, they’re more likely to think about them later, not in a casual way, such as recalling a plot point, but in a more profound and reflective sense. The researchers call it retrospective imaginative involvement, which essentially means your brain keeps turning the story over, long after you’ve closed your laptop.

You might daydream about how the ending could have been different, replay that intense scene that made you cry, or wish that one character were a real person. In the study, participants who consumed stories consecutively were more likely to engage with them in this way. They kept thinking about them. Not on purpose, just in the way certain things stick when they pique your interest.

TV had a more substantial effect than books, and the kind of story mattered. Comedies sparked simple recall. More emotional narratives led people to reimagine what happened or think through the character’s decisions. For some, it wasn’t about distraction. It was about comfort. When things felt off, certain shows helped them feel grounded again, even if they couldn’t say why.

The research also found that people with more free time were more likely to remain mentally engaged with what they watched. Stress didn’t always interfere, but it complicated things. In one part of the study, people under more stress were less engaged.

In another, the difference didn’t really show up. The researchers say it’s not about stress levels on their own, but about how much mental room someone has to engage with what they’re watching.

Not every binge-watch session leads to some profound emotional insight. Sometimes it’s just white noise while you scroll. But now and then, something sticks with you. A line, a moment, a feeling. And if that moment pops into your head while you’re waiting for water to boil or trying to fall asleep, it might be doing more for you than you think.