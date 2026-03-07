Why is Nintendo Suing the U.S. Government?

Back in early April 2025, the pre-order rollout for the Nintendo Switch 2 was upended by United States President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ announcements and global tariff rate adjustments. Now that the Supreme Court has struck down the tariffs, Nintendo is joining the list of companies who are officially requesting refunds with interest.

Nintendo Requests Refunds on Tariff with Interest

Screenshot: Nintendo

Shortly after the tariff rate changes were announced in early 2025, Nintendo quickly responded by adjusting their pre-order plans. At the time, the company released the following statement to IGN:

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

The timing was definitely chaotic for Nintendo, as the company was attempting to announce and rollout a brand-new console as the global economic situation was shifting dramatically.

Although Nintendo ultimately decided not to raise the launch price of the Switch 2 after the tariffs went into place, the company did increase prices on all of the system’s accompanying peripherals.

Aftermath was first to spot the Nintendo lawsuit after the company’s lawyers filed a complaint Friday in the U.S. Court of International Trade. Nintendo is one of more than 1,000 companies, including Costco and FedEx, who have now begun the process of suing the U.S. government in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo’s filing is focused on targeting refunds of the previously imposed tariffs that the Supreme Court struck down. According to Aftermath’s recount of the filing, the Nintendo lawyers argue that, “All tariffs collected under the IEEPA Duties must be refunded with interest.”

Nintendo has confirmed to multiple outlets that the request was filed, but did not provide any additional details or comments. The exact dollar amount that Nintendo is seeking is not included in the public records.

“We can confirm that we filed a request. We have nothing else to share on this topic.”

Be sure to check back for updates on the results of the Nintendo filing in the coming weeks and months as the proceedings play out in court. It’s worth noting that the situation is still very much in flux and the lawsuits will likely take quite a while to play out and come to a resolution.