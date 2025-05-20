Why the Supposed Confirmation of Switch 2 OLED Has Me Bummed About the Console’s Launch

A new report claims that Samsung is already pushing for Switch 2 to have an OLED edition. Nintendo has reportedly teamed up with the Korean tech giant to make their latest device, and insiders claim the company already has plans to provide a better screen for a second iteration of the console. However, Switch 2 isn’t even out yet, and we’re already talking about the next thing?

Talk of a Switch 2 OLED Kind of Puts a Damper on Things

Bloomberg released a report confirming that Nintendo has partnered with Samsung to make the chips for the Switch 2. However, the most interesting part of the article is that an insider claims Samsung is pushing Nintendo to use OLED panels for a future refresh. This, of course, led many gaming media outlets to suggest that a Switch 2 OLED has been confirmed—which, to be fair, isn’t what the report says. Still, assuming an OLED version is inevitable, I find talks about it this early on puts a damper on Switch 2’s launch.

Before you groan, hear me out. Yes, I know that with any new console launch, there’s always going to be an improved version a few years later. When the PlayStation 5 debuted, for example, we all knew the inevitable “Pro” edition would come eventually. Similarly, Nintendo has a long history of launching multiple iterations of the same console. I was a 3DS-era kid, and I owned every single SKU (including too many New 3DS XLs to count). So I get it. Still, after spending almost four years playing on my Switch OLED, I can’t help but feel disappointed that the Switch 2 has gone back to LCD screens.

I feel like we’ve reached a point where OLED shouldn’t be considered a “pro” variant for handheld consoles—it should just be standard. I mean, heck, the PS Vita had an OLED screen on its standard model back in 2011. With both the Switch and Steam Deck offering OLED for years now, going back to LCD feels like a step in the wrong direction. And the fact that the industry is already talking about an OLED when the console isn’t even out yet—that’s what’s got me a bit bummed.

console Fatigue Before It’s Even Out

Look, I’m still super excited for the Switch 2. But I won’t lie—I’m feeling a bit of fatigue. I think it’s a combination of factors. First, there was the new $80 price tag for Mario Kart World, which I’m still not sure Nintendo has ever fully justified. Then came the disastrous Switch 2 pre-order launch, which was absolute nightmare fuel to deal with. We then had the debacle over many game keys not actually including physical game carts in the box.

Next was the increased pricing on accessories due to tariffs (that one, I know, isn’t Nintendo’s fault). But the even more insane thing is—no one cares. I’ve never seen such a disconnect between fans complaining about a console and the actual reality of things. For all the gripes the online Nintendo community has, no one seems to care. Make no mistake: the Switch 2 will sell out everywhere, and most consumers desperately want one. Nintendo could have charged $100 for games, and I doubt it would have changed anything.

Regardless, I can’t help but wish the Switch 2 had just launched with an OLED screen. Maybe it was impossible given the already increased prices. I won’t pretend to understand manufacturing or R&D costs. But considering the Switch 2 is basically just a Switch with improved internal specs, going back to an LCD feels like a step backwards. However, I don’t want to be all doom and gloom. There’s actually some good news when it comes to the Switch 2’s screen—even if an OLED edition is inevitable.

Switch 2 LCD Looks Better Than Switch OLED?

Based on early previews, the LCD screen on the Switch 2 supposedly looks better than the Switch OLED. Which, okay—it’s not exactly shocking that a screen made in 2025 looks better than a device released in 2021. But members of the press who have gone hands-on have been able to compare the two devices. The results? The Switch 2 is apparently a big improvement. According to previews, the Switch 2 offers higher color accuracy, and the new HDR feature—when paired with 120Hz—feels amazing.

So yes, when Nintendo eventually releases the Switch 2 OLED, our launch consoles will be out of date. But the silver lining is that, at the very least, we’re getting an improvement over the Switch OLED from 2021. So while I would have preferred OLED screens becoming the new standard, I can’t be too upset if the Switch 2’s LCD screen actually looks better than the previous iteration of the tech.

Still, with all the drama leading into the Switch 2 launch, the last thing I want to hear about is an OLED edition. Can’t we all just focus on the present? I guess this is more of a me issue. In general, I think the lesson here is to stay offline when it comes to Nintendo discourse. Because, for some reason, the lead-up to the Switch 2 launch has felt more exhausting than with previous consoles.