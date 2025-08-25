Wild Blue Looks Like the Perfect Game to Fill the Star Fox Void

Nintendo doesn’t seem to want to give us more Star Fox. Of course, as soon as people read this, they might all of a sudden announce Star Fox 99 or something like that.

That’s how my luck goes (Trying for the reverse jinx). But the fact remains that they aren’t particularly kind to anything that isn’t Mario or Zelda. So, what does Chuhai Labs do? The right thing.

Wild Blue is their answer to the large anthropomorphic void in our hearts. And it looks pretty cool.

Wild Blue takes flight in new trailer:

Ok, so Wild Blue is basically Star Fox 64, but updated and with a different set of animals. And that is more than ok. Because that’s all we’ve really been asking for anyway.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who loves Star Fox Adventures more than I do. But I’ve always wanted a true on-rails successor to the N64 classic. And from what I see on Steam, it’s exactly that.

Key Features

Experience all the classic on-rails shooter action with new and modernized controls

Discover a rich and colorful world with stunning vistas at every turn

Fly through an action-packed campaign alongside a stalwart squad of allies

Take on exciting boss battles and dogfights against a mysterious rival squad

Discover secret paths and missions on your quest to take down the evil Baron

Become an ace pilot and master every mission through a simple and challenging score system

Look, it doesn’t need to be complicated. Keep it simple. Everyone here knows exactly what we’re coming for. And from what I can see in the gameplay trailer, Chuhai Labs has nailed everything about the classic series.

Now, if a certain Big Red Company wants to do the right thing themselves and give us a new entry? I don’t think we’d be opposed to that as well. Clearly, there’s a desire for it.

Wild Blue doesn’t have a release date, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.