Will 2025 Be The ‘Year of the Remaster’ For Nintendo?

Right off the bat: this is all going to be mere speculation. Nintendo’s good at keeping their surprises under wraps… …mostly — but that’s the fault of impassioned nerds on the internet. One reliable source with all the Nintendo scoops, tvPH, revealed what may very well be the company’s 2025 plans.

Allegedly, 2025 is looking to be Nintendo’s Remaster Renaissance! According to tvPH, we’re getting remasters of Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Rayman 3, Driver, Driver 2, and two yet-to-be-revealed titles on the Nintendo Switch! It’s a cool idea, actually! It’s a fun way to sunset the life cycle of the “Switch 1” in anticipation for the “Switch 2”! (If all this turns out to be true.)

That’s a lineup, too! Varied games across different genres? Love it! EA and Bandai Namco are also supposedly going to join in the remaster rampage — as well as two “big western publishers.” Nintendo knows we love nostalgia — they’re good at modernizing old classics. I have zero doubts that if this is (hopefully) accurate, the Switch is going to go out in style!

Screenshot: Ubisoft

is nintendo taking the remaster route?

Man, Splinter Cell: Blacklist takes me back. For some reason, I vaguely remember hardcore Splinter Cell fans wanting the game to fail before it came out. Or maybe I’m conflating that with everyone who wanted Bloober Team to fall flat on their faces with Silent Hill 2. At a certain point, the cyclical “We want this to fail because it’s not our old thing!” crowd becomes loud white noise that blends together.

Sam Fisher took a, er… break after Blacklist released. It’d be nice to return to the franchise after a decade — and embrace the interest a potential full continuation of the series would incite! I don’t have any strong feelings about Driver. That wasn’t quite my jam back then. And Rayman, well, I already had my moment there. This is what Nintendo does. They hibernate and go under the radar for a while, pop up and hit us as hard as they can with a 20/10 game, then the process repeats. Maybe Wind Waker can come back, too? …Please?