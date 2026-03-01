A 21-year-old woman in Seoul has been charged with murdering two men after investigators say she used prescription sedatives mixed with alcohol. She didn’t figure all this out on her own, though. She did her murder research using ChatGPT. Think they’ll use this in their advertising?

Police say the suspect, identified only by her surname Kim, asked the AI chatbot questions like “What happens if you take sleeping pills with alcohol?” and “How much would be dangerous?” and “Could it be fatal?” Each question getting closer and closer to basically admitting to ChatGPT that she was going to murder someone.

Authorities say a forensic review of her phone showed repeated queries about benzodiazepines and alcohol in the days leading up to the crimes, according to the BBC.

The woman was arrested on February 11, on charges of inflicting bodily injury resulting in death. Prosecutors have since upgraded the charges to two counts of murder, arguing that her online searches sold her out, demonstrating intent.

According to police, the first killing occurred on Jan. 28, when Kim checked into a motel in Seoul’s Gangbuk district with a man in his 20s. She left alone two hours later; the man was found dead the next day. A second man died under similar circumstances on Feb. 9 after meeting her at another motel. Investigators say both victims consumed drinks allegedly laced with benzodiazepines prescribed to Kim.

She used ChatGPT to plan their deaths, and she probably should’ve also used it to figure out how to get away with it, but alas.

Authorities also allege she attempted a similar attack in December in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, when a former partner lost consciousness after drinking a beverage laced with a sedative, but he managed to survive. Police claim that after that incident, she increased the dosage in subsequent encounters.

Kim has admitted to mixing the medication into drinks but denies intending to kill the men. Investigators are buying it, claiming that she was fully aware of the potentially fatal consequences of combining the drugs and alcohol since ChatGPT told her of those consequences.

All of this just raises even more questions about how seriously AI platforms are taking the heavy responsibility of safeguarding themselves to prevent these kinds of things from happening.