Woman Found Out About Her Husband’s Affair Because Her Cat Turned Green

A woman found out her husband was cheating after noticing that things in her house were turning…rather green.

The woman took to Reddit to share her confusion, noting discolored objects around her home—a phenomenon she couldn’t wrap her head around.

“​​Everything in my house is turning green…” she posted. “At first it was just my cat, and then it became my bedsheets, my feet (which then stained my shoes and socks), my couch, my phone charger, and now my wall.”

She explained that she had no clue what was causing this and was hoping someone could shed light on the situation.

“At first, I thought mold but now I’m thinking maybe my laundry detergent pods which are green. But I did a test wash and dry and it didn’t stain my clothes until I wore them for a few hours around the house before it turned green,” she continued.

She added multiple photos as evidence of the stains, including pictures of her cats, whose fur was tinted bluish-green. After taking her pets to the vet, flipping her furniture, and exploring a host of potential causes, the woman seemed to be at a complete loss.

“I gotta find out what it is,” she said in the comments of her Reddit post.

The story took quite a turn when one user suggested the culprit might be new jeans from Old Navy.

“They stain everything,” the person insisted.

However, OP said she and her husband were not jean-wearers.

“Imagine this is how you discover he’s having an affair with some Old Navy-wearing woman, from the cat turning green!” another commented.

Well…turns out this light-hearted joke was actually pretty accurate.

“I hate to break it to you but… you were a [little] right on the nose [with] this comment,” OP responded.

In fact, the poor wife shared a full update about the entire situation. At first, she explained all the trouble she went through to find the cause of these weird green stains, like having her water and AC checked.

But then…

“Someone also commented asking if my husband was cheating on me with someone who wears old navy jeans,” she wrote. “I won’t lie, when that comment came up, I nervously laughed. I quickly checked our joint bank account for any Old Navy purchases. While there weren’t any, I couldn’t shake this strange feeling.”

She noted that she’d already had suspicions of her husband’s infidelity, especially because he was claiming to work “multiple last-minute overtime shifts.”

“Also, my husband has cheated before so I’ve always been a bit anxious..” she revealed. “So when I saw the comment joking [about] if my husband’s affair partner wears Old Navy jeans, I spiraled.”

“I did the bad thing and looked through my husband’s phone, and there it was,” she continued. “Some sexy Instagram DMs from a woman who wears jeans (cannot confirm if they’re Old Navy).”

Imagine this is how you find out your husband is a lying cheater…all on a cleaning subreddit.