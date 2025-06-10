woman-made-a-ton-of-men-mad-with-her-math-lesson-on-mom-libido

Houston mom, Maddie Muhs, didn’t think a little math would spark a full-on internet meltdown. But her viral video breaking down the formula behind her post-baby sex drive has hit a nerve—with a lot of tired moms saying finally… and a lot of angry men completely missing the point.

“(Hours of Sleep + Number of Real Meals Eaten While Seated) x Partner Support ÷ Number of Annoying Comments He Made — Number of Times Touched by Children = Mom Libido,” she says in the clip before walking through a sample calculation: eight hours of sleep, three meals, a helpful husband—and about a thousand toddler touches.

The conclusion? “Results may vary,” she deadpans. But in her case? “Not an f—ing chance.”

Muhs, a talent agent and mom of two toddlers, said her husband Darren had “no notes” on the formula—aside from warning, “You’re going to piss off a lot of men.” And she did. “Some of the comments were wild,” she told Today.

Women flooded her post with support. “I just sent this to my husband.” “Women in STEM.” “Minus a million for breastfeeding.” One even joked, “Forgot to subtract the number of minutes he hides in the bathroom while I handle bedtime.”

But others called her a “trap,” accusing her of weaponizing motherhood to avoid sex. Some men suggested she deserved to be cheated on. Others demanded she stop making excuses and “meet her husband’s needs.”

Muhs says this pressure to be sexually available isn’t just about desire—it’s about everything else that comes first. “It’s not just about snapping back into jeans,” she said. “It’s about snapping back into bed. And most of us are running on fumes.”

Add in hormonal shifts, overstimulation, and the mental load of parenting, and it’s not exactly a shock that many moms feel “touched out” by bedtime. The reality? It’s hard to crave intimacy when your body hasn’t felt like your own all day.

Muhs’s formula isn’t scientific—but it resonates because it’s honest. And for couples dealing with mismatched libidos, honesty is a way forward. Desire doesn’t vanish after kids—it just changes shape. What matters is talking about it without guilt, pressure, or scorekeeping.

Because if sex is supposed to be connection, then the conversation around it has to start with understanding.