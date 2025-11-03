Woman Ordered Medicine by Mail, Got a Box of Human Fingers Instead

A woman in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was waiting for a shipment of medicine and medical supplies. When it finally arrived, she ripped the box open and found that it was filled with human arms and fingers instead. That’s one hell of a mix-up.

Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel confirmed the incident, saying the box was originally meant for “surgical training.” Somewhere between an airline, a freight company, and a courier, the package was misrouted, turning a routine delivery into what could easily be interpreted as a threat from the mob.

Videos by VICE

Daniel personally showed up at the woman’s home to collect the remains and stored them in the morgue until the courier retrieved them the next morning. The woman, after an understandably sleepless night, eventually received her correct shipment of medical supplies.

Authorities said they’re not entirely sure what the body parts were intended for. Maybe they were for surgical practice, maybe they were for research? One thing is for sure: they were not intended to be dropped off on a random woman’s doorstep like it was an Amazon delivery.

The whole event unveils a rather unsettling reality: human remains are being shipped all the time. Sometimes it’s for medical reasons, other times for educational purposes. Regardless, they rarely end up on the doorstep of someone who was not expecting a delivery of human fingers.

With so many packages making their way through the public and private postal systems in the United States, something as odd as a human limb or digit can get caught in the complex web of deliveries, turning an otherwise dull bureaucratic process into something unexpectedly grotesque.