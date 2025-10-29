Woman Scammed Out of $350K by Man Pretending To Be ‘Squid Game’ Star

Someday, maybe people will catch on that it’s not an A-list celebrity reaching out in your DMs. Yet here we are. A South Korean woman thought she’d found love with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. What she found instead was a scam that cost her nearly $350,000.

Police say the woman, identified only as “A,” was contacted on social media by someone claiming to be the actor. The message began innocently: “This is actor Lee Jung-jae. I reached out to communicate with fans.” What followed was a six-month exchange filled with pet names, movie updates, and AI-generated selfies convincing enough to fool the lonely woman.

According to JTBC News, reported by Chosun Biz, the conversation eventually moved to KakaoTalk, a popular South Korean messaging app. The impostor began weaving personal details into their chats, talking about filming Squid Game season three and calling her “honey.” When he said he was stranded at a foreign airport and needed help, she took the bait and wired him money. When he asked again, she sent more. At one point, he offered her a “VIP pass” to meet him in person for roughly $7,500. Of course, that meeting never came.

Authorities said that the scam totaled about 500 million won (around $351,000) and may be connected to an organized network operating overseas. For months, the fake actor sent AI-manipulated IDs and driver’s licenses as “proof.” Each image looked official enough to erase her doubt. By the time she went to the police, the money was long gone.

The real Lee Jung-jae’s agency, Artist Company, released a statement condemning the impersonation and warning fans never to send money under any circumstances. “Neither our company nor our artists make economic requests such as money, account transfers, or sponsorships,” they wrote, adding that they are working with authorities to verify the details and “respond strongly” to protect both the actor and fans.

Artificial intelligence has given catfishing a major upgrade. Scammers no longer waste time stealing photos from Instagram models or dropping clumsy pickup lines in broken English. They can now clone faces, imitate voices, and text like the real person they’re pretending to be. In this case, the illusion felt seamless.

The woman’s chances of recovering the money are slim. Here we have yet another story about modern loneliness and how technology can weaponize it.