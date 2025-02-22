woman-sleeps-in-mosquito-tent-to-avoid-the-spiders-in-her-bedroom

This woman is so afraid of spiders that she created a tent to put over her bed and keep the arachnids away.

Honestly, I’m taking notes.

Estella Kyriacou, 25, of London, said she’s always been terrified of spiders. But her fear has grown so extreme that it’s impacting her living situation.

Just last year, she found one in her flat and immediately moved to a different room, opting to sleep with her flatmate rather than with the creepy-crawly intruder.

Similar to me, she appears to use avoidance as a coping mechanism. I can’t say I blame her. I mean, trying to sleep while knowing a spider is making a home out of your room? It’s enough to make my skin crawl.

But now, she’s found an…interesting way to address the issue: purchasing a mosquito tent on Amazon to put over her bed. At least this way, she’s back to sleeping alone—sans spider and sans flatmate.

“Some may call me insane, I think I’m a genius,” she stated.

“I’ve not seen any spiders since using the tent,” Kyriacou, a law student, explained.

She added that she and her roommate both share a fear of spiders, so much so that they don’t even bother trying to capture them when they get into their flat. So, any of those little intruders are just free to roam about, terrorizing the two girls.

So, avoidance—and a big ass bed tent—it is.

“I don’t really think a psychologist or psychiatrist would be too impressed by it,” Kyriacou joked. “I know I’m avoiding my fears.”

“But I’m a drama queen—and I’ve been sleeping in it for so long now that it feels normal to me!” she continued.

“I know I’m insane—but I’m self-aware.”

I mean, hey…that’s more than most of us can say. Perhaps she can pretend the bug tent is actually just a cute canopy.