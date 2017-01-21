The Black Madonna, Machinedrum, Austra and More Celebrate the Women’s March

The United States inaugurated Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20th. A day later, hundreds of thousands of men and women marched and held rallies across the globe in protest of his presidency. In Washington D.C., the official Women’s March has been deemed the largest march on Washington ever.

DJs, producers and musicians across the globe either participated or offered their support of the marches. Below, see how favorites like The Black Madonna, Discwoman, Machinedrum and others participated.

Machinedrum

I am marching today for LOVE!!!!! — M∆CHINEDRUM (@Machine_Drum)January 21, 2017

Over 200k at the March today in LA!!! #LOVE #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/2Rme7qzipN — M∆CHINEDRUM (@Machine_Drum)January 21, 2017

The Black Madonna

Savile

Austra



Discwoman

WERE IN WASHINGTON DC ✊? — DISCWOMAN (@DISCWOMANNYC)January 21, 2017

Boreta

Ebro

Kastle

DJ Craze

So proud of women right now!!! ✊?☺️ Let the world hear you loud and clear!!! ❤️ — ₵Γ◬☡€ (@CRAZEARONI)January 21, 2017

Carl Craig

Tommie Sunshine

Mike Servito