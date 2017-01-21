The Black Madonna, Machinedrum, Austra and More Celebrate the Women’s March

The United States inaugurated Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20th. A day later, hundreds of thousands of men and women marched and held rallies across the globe in protest of his presidency. In Washington D.C., the official Women’s March has been deemed the largest march on Washington ever.
DJs, producers and musicians across the globe either participated or offered their support of the marches. Below, see how favorites like The Black Madonna, Discwoman, Machinedrum and others participated.