Wonton Soup Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep: 20 minutes

Total: 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the wrappers:

5 ¾ cups|800 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon|4 grams kosher salt

2 large eggs

cornstarch

for the filling:

2 pounds|1 kilogram ground pork shoulder or neck

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the soup:

6 ½ pounds|3 kilograms chicken bones

2 carrots, cut into small rounds

1 yellow onion, peeled and cut into wedges

1 small piece ginger, smashed

1 ½ cups|375 ml white wine

kosher salt, to taste

granulated sugar, to taste

fish sauce, to taste

to garnish:

3 tablespoons cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

3 red chilies, thinly sliced

fried garlic oil

chili oil

Directions

Make the wonton wrappers: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the flour, salt, and eggs. Add 2 cups|500 ml water and mix until a smooth dough comes together. Cover with a towel and let the dough rest for 30 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, divide the dough into 4 equal-sized balls. Cover the balls with a damp towel. Working with one ball of dough at a time, roll the dough through a pasta machine until you get a long sheet approximately 2mm thin. Dust the sheet with cornstarch and cut into 8 ½-centimeter squares. Cover with a damp towel. Make the filling: Combine the pork, onions, oyster sauce, sugar, salt, and pepper. Fry a piece to check the seasoning. Curl the fingers of your non-dominate hand into a loose flat fist and place a wrapper on top of the circle formed by your forefinger and thumb. Wet a finger on your other hand and draw a circle on the wrapper. Scoop up about a tablespoon of the filling and place in the center. Fold one corner over the filling to form a triangle and seal the edges. Lightly wet one of the bottom angles of the wonton wrapper and then bring both bottom angles together. Seal these two ends by pressing them together. Place the filled wonton on a flour dusted baking sheet and cover it with another towel. Refrigerate the wontons until ready to use. Make the soup: Heat an oven to 450°F. Spread the chicken bones onto a baking sheet in an even layer. Roast the bones until golden, 45 minutes. Strain the fat and add it to a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the carrots, onion, and ginger and cook until soft, 9 minutes. Stir in the wine and bring to a boil. Cook until the wine has reduced by half, 5 minutes. Add the chicken bones and cover with 14 cups|3 ½ liters water. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook the soup, skimming occasionally, until slightly reduced, about 1 ½ hours. Strain, discarding the chicken bones. Season to taste with salt, sugar, and fish sauce. Keep the soup warm. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the wontons and cook until they float, about 3 minutes. To serve, divide the soup between bowls and add a few wontons to each bowl. Top with cilantro, spring onions, chili slices, and a drizzle of both of the oils.

