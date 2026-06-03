Xbox Game Pass June Wave 1 Revealed

A new month is here and Xbox is ready to reveal all the titles that will be joining its game library for subscribers in the first half of June 2026.

All Titles Coming to Xbox Game Pass in June 2026

Xbox Game Pass subscribers had to say goodbye to some very popular titles at the end of May, but luckily there is a long list of new games arriving in the coming weeks to help fill the void.

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Fans of lengthy RPGs who were devastated about Metaphor: ReFantazio leaving the library will likely be happy to see Persona 5 Royal coming to take its place this month. In addition to that Atlus hit, there’s a long list of other exciting titles including sports games, indie hits, and other Day One releases.

Here is the full June 2026 Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 list:

Herdling (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 4 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Total Chaos (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 4 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Solarpunk (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 8 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Undisputed (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 8 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 9 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Beastro (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 11 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Frog Sqwad (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 11 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions (Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 11 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Junkster (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 16 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



In addition to Persona 5 Royal, there are a handful of other exciting highlights on the list. Beastro seems like a game that is sure to find an audience. The title blends genre elements of cozy life sims and deckbuilding into a puppet adventure. Team up with an injured god and a ragtag group of heroes where you provide their magical meals, shaping their decks so they can battle the ravenous monsters destroying your home.

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions and Junkster are both also going to benefit from a bit of the Day One bump when they arrive on Xbox Game Pass.

As always, new additions also mean players will need to prepare to say goodbye to some other titles. When June 15 arrives, the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass:

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer 40K Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox Game Pass news and updates in the coming weeks. The June Wave 2 list will likely be revealed around the middle of the month.