Pictures by Tanner O’Donnell VICE Magazine The Real-Life Replicant Hunter By night, Tanner O’Donnell stops AI bots ripping off your horny dad. By day, he stops them nuking the world. By Ben Ditto June 3, 2026, 9:00am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:AI, Blade Runner, the not the photo issue Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Introducing ‘Scrotox,’ the Latest Penis-Maxxing Trend Doctors Are Begging Men to Think Twice About 5 hours ago By Ashley Fike 6 Surprising Reasons You’re Not Getting an Erection That Have Nothing to Do With Your Sex Drive 6 hours ago By Ashley Fike Dorin Puha/Getty Images ‘Electrosex’ Is Going Mainstream and Men Are Losing Their Minds Over It 7 hours ago By Ashley Fike The One Personality Trait That Makes People Remember You, According to Psychologists 8 hours ago By Ashley Fike