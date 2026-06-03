Man Responds to Divorce Filing by Demolishing His Home With an Excavator, With His Family Still Inside

Having been through a divorce, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. It’s expensive, emotionally gutting, and humbling in ways nobody adequately prepares you for. Most people survive it with therapy, box wine, and a few regrettable text messages. Eric Pierwsza, 48, of Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania, chose an excavator.

According to reporting from WTAE and WPXI, Pierwsza is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly climbing into a construction excavator and tearing apart his own home following a dispute with his wife, who had filed for divorce. His wife and two daughters were inside the house while he was doing it.

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Per a criminal complaint reported by local outlets, Pierwsza had been drinking the night of the incident. At some point during the argument, he allegedly told his wife, “If it’s over, I’ll tear the house down.” He then got into the excavator and made good on that threat, ripping into the back of the structure while his family called 911. The sounds of demolition were audible during the call. Somehow, thank god, nobody was hurt.

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Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Demolishes Home With Excavator After Wife Files for Divorce, Family Still Inside

After finishing up, Pierwsza allegedly went back inside, grabbed his gym bag, and headed into town, where police picked him up. Destroy home, pack bag, go for a drive — that’s a scary level of deranged calmness.

He’s now being held at Butler County Prison on a $10,000 bond. Charges include causing a catastrophe, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct. The “causing a catastrophe” charge, a real legal designation in Pennsylvania, feels both technically accurate and existentially on the nose.

As for the house, investigators told reporters that despite the damage appearing somewhat contained from the outside, the structural integrity is compromised badly enough that the entire property will likely need to be fully demolished. So in a roundabout way, he got what he wanted.

Pierwsza’s decision to destroy a shared marital asset the night he learned about the divorce filing is also, from a purely legal standpoint, a spectacular own goal. Property division is a central feature of divorce proceedings, and “I took an excavator to it” isn’t a position that plays well in family court.

Court records, per USA Today, do not currently list legal representation for Pierwsza. He’s going to need some.