When Does the Fortnite Live Event Start? Shattered Event Times & Rewards

The Fortnite Shattered live event is almost here and will bring a close to Chapter 7 Season 2. Following it, the new Fortnite Runners season will launch. Here is when the Fortnite live event starts in every region, so you don’t miss it!

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Shattered live event release date is Friday, June 5, 2026. Players will be able to interact with an in-game cinematic storyline that brings the Foundation vs Ice King Showdown arc to a close. It’s also the official end of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, which back on March 19.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, the Fortnite live event will start at 4 PM PT or 7 PM ET. Players won’t want to miss out on it, as Epic Games is also giving players exclusive cosmetic rewards for participating. However, trying to figure out when the Fortnite live event starts in each region can be a bit of a headache due to time zones.

For your convenience, here is a table that shows when Fortnite Shattered starts in every major region:

Fortnite Live Event Start Times (Global)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) June 5 4:00 PM ET (US / Canada) June 5 7:00 PM Brazil (BRT) June 5 8:00 PM Mexico (CDT) June 5 6:00 PM Argentina (ART) June 5 9:00 PM UK (BST) June 6 1:00 AM Europe (CEST) June 6 2:00 AM JST (Japan) June 6 9:00 AM KST (Korea) June 6 9:00 AM AEST (Australia) June 6 10:00 AM NZST (New Zealand) June 6 12:00 PM

Note: Epic Games has revealed that lobbies for the Fortnite live event will open 40 minutes early. So, you can technically queue up for the event starting at 3:20 PM PT and 6:20 PM ET. Given how many players will try to watch Fortnite Shattered live, you may want to log in before the start times.

Fortnite Shattered Rewards Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, Epic Games is giving out limited-time cosmetic items for players who attend the Fortnite Shattered live event. However, the way the rewards are unlocked is not as simple as just showing up. To make it easier to understand, we are going to list the Fortnite Shattered rewards below and how to earn them:

Chaos Cutlasses (Pickaxe): Login and play the Fortnite Shattered Live Event on June 5.

Login and play the Fortnite Shattered Live Event on June 5. Bark Voyager (Sidekick): Attend Fortnite Shattered, but have a friend in your lobby when playing the live event.

For those wanting the Bark Voyager sidekick, you will only need to have one friend in your lobby when playing the Fortnite Shattered live event. Yeah, kind of a bummer for solo players. At the time of writing, this is the only way to receive the Fortnite live event cosmetic item. However, the Chaos Cutlasses are being given out to any player for simply logging in.

When Does the Fortnite Season End? (CHS72 Final Day)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will end on June 5, 2026, at 4 PM PT or 7 PM ET. Dataminers have confirmed that after the Fortnite Shattered event, the current season will conclude and servers will go offline for extended maintenance.

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 release date is set for June 6, 2026. Although it’s unclear whether players will have to wait a few hours after the live event or whether the game will go offline for half a day. To get a sneak preview of the next season, check out our Fortnite Runners Battle Pass skins reveal guide.