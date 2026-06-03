Insomniac Confirms One Character Who Definitely Won’t Appear in Wolverine

The Sony State of Play extended gameplay reveal for Insomniac’s Wolverine revealed some exciting additional Marvel characters who will be making an appearance in the upcoming title. That said, a new report also confirms one specific character who won’t be popping in during the campaign.

SPider-Man Will Not Appear in Insomniac’s Wolverine

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

The Sony State of Play event kicked off with a brutal Wolverine gameplay reveal that showcased the title character tearing through enemies and leaving a trail of blood in his wake.

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Marvel Comics fans had a ton of exciting Easter Eggs to spot in the footage and even more casual X-Men fans likely recognized a few familiar faces as the action played out. In addition to Logan, both Jean Grey and Sabretooth also appear in the footage and play a key role in the action.

Despite the inclusion of other characters from the X-Men franchise, Insomniac has confirmed that Peter Parker won’t be anywhere near the events of this game, even though the two characters do exist in the same Insomniac branch of the extended Marvel Universe.

Wolverine creative director Marcus Smith confirmed that Spider-Man won’t be in the game in a recent interview with IGN:

“It’s correct that it does take place in the 1048 Marvel Universe, which is the Insomniac video game universe. It happens in the same world, but we don’t have any crossover. Spider-Man will not be making an appearance in Wolverine.”

Although Spidey won’t be around, it does seem like the scope of the game will explore various corners of the mutant population and there are likely tons of other X-Men characters who will appear throughout the story.

The interview went on to talk about the characters that have been confirmed and how Logan’s team-ups will work with Jean and Sabretooth.

“In this game, Logan and Sabretooth are actually on a team together, but the way they ally is not really anything like the way you ally with Jean Grey. Logan and Sabretooth have a very competitive dynamic between them. Whereas Jean Grey might give you an opportunity to get a kill, with Sabretooth fighting alongside you, it’s more like, you think you’ve got a kill and he rushes in to steal it from you, and their combat banter brings out that dynamic and makes the whole fight more fun.”

It’s pretty exciting to learn how these allies play into the larger combat system and it sounds like they won’t just be quick appearances. Instead, Jean and Sabretooth appear to be more central to the game’s larger narrative and its combat systems.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Wolverine and everything else that was featured in the Sony State of Play.

Wolverine releases exclusively on the PS5 on September 15, 2026.