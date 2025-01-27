The World of ‘Palia’ Is a Wonderful Place, and I Got To Chat With Singularity 6 About What Makes It Special (Interview)

If there’s one MMO I can thank for my wife’s interest in PC gaming, it has to be Palia. The gorgeous world and wonderful vibes are better enjoyed with a friend or a loved one. This is the perfect world for the two of us to lose ourselves in. I had the privilege of chatting with multiple members of Singularity 6 about what inspired the creation of Palia, the world around it, and why it’s just as magical as it is.

Anthony Leung, Maxwell Zierath, and Javi Carlos Dish About What Makes ‘Palia’ So Special to Them

The idea of a Cozy MMO is brilliant, and I’m surprised it’s never been done before. That being said, why did ‘Palia’ decide to go for a more laid-back approach compared to typical MMOs?

Palia is a community sim first and foremost, with the added benefit of a persistent multiplayer world on top. We’re always careful about associating with the MMO space because we see so much opportunity for us to grow in that direction. But, it’s hard to consider ourselves at that bar today.

For now, we’re super happy with the opportunity to provide an experience where like-minded players can meet up and build a connection through gameplay without the intense competition or high-pressure mechanics often associated with online multiplayer games. Our goal continues to be to make Palia a space where players can hang out and relax, form meaningful relationships, and enjoy Palia at their own pace. Think of it as a home away from home.

‘Palia’ always gets kudos from me for being incredibly easy to approach. Even for those who don’t play MMOs as much. How did you ensure that it was easy to pick up and play?

We love to hear this! We often pop into Reddit and content creator streams. And we’ve noticed there’s a significant amount of folks who mention Palia is the first game they’ve played… like, ever. It’s incredibly fulfilling to have the opportunity to bring folks into a form of entertainment that they’ve never engaged with in the past.

To answer your question, the pick-up-and-play and self-paced gameplay was a core pillar of Palia’s design from the start. We wanted the game to feel welcoming for both core gamers and folks who just need 15 minutes to unwind from a tough day at work. We’ve done our best to prioritize straightforward and approachable mechanics, allowing players to explore and learn at their own pace.

One thing I noticed about ‘Palia’ right away is the community. Everybody here is so nice and always willing to help out. What do you think gives people the incentive to be nice, whereas other games don’t have this type of community?

Someday, you’ll need to request a Honey Lure. And you probably won’t get one if you’re acting like a jerk! We joke, but we’ve been very fortunate to have a highly passionate and engaged community. Keeping the game’s vibe focused on a relaxed social experience and creativity instead of leaderboards and competition is the first step.

Another of our design pillars is that other players can only make the experience better, e.g. if you fish side-by-side with a stranger, you’ll get a stacking benefit that makes fishing easier for you. Once that expectation is set, the community flourishes from there. Early in development, during pre-Alpha and Alpha, we also worked closely with so many incredible members of the community to help new players get started in the game, whether it be publishing tips and tricks videos or posting insanely creative housing customization that brings everyone together.

The ability to give gifts/supplies to random players in need is such a thoughtful feature. What was the thought process behind that?

We wanted players to feel empowered to support one another and foster acts of kindness within the community. Just like the real-life “buy nothing” movement, sharing resources opens opportunities for players to connect organically. And it happens to be wholesome as heck. It’s a small feature. But, it aligns with our overarching goal of building a game world that celebrates community and generosity in a time when a lot of folks need these types of experiences.

The world of ‘Palia’ is massive and such a joy to explore. Are there plans to add more regions to the MMO in the future? I’d love to see swimming added with a new water-themed biome in the future!

You mean you don’t love jumping into the water void?! Just kidding, hehe. But we have big plans for the future of the game, and we’re definitely looking at ways to expand the world of Palia with new Adventure Zones. We recently gave a super light-touch sneak peek at our new Adventure Zone Elderwood planned to launch later this year. Elderwood is a bit darker in tone than Kilima Village or Bahari Bay, and we’re having a lot of fun playing and exploring the area. You can expect to hear more soon(ish).

A lot of MMOs feature the ability to earn/purchase mounts. Would this ever be considered for ‘Palia’ as a way to make exploration even more fun?

The team would love to make exploration more fun, and we’ve had many discussions about how we can introduce some more variety to map traversal. Mounts are definitely one of the ideas that comes up with players frequently. So much so that players with keen eyes may spot references to features we’d like to deliver at some point in time. Speaking of which, if anyone has seen Sugarfoot around, Nai’o’s been looking for her.

Discovering all of the little secrets in the world of ‘Palia’ is quite a joy, especially finding out that there’s a whole underground trading network. What were some of the most fun environments to work on in the game?

The environment team really had a lot of fun creating the Temple locations in the game. Because they were set up as single-player spaces, we could go a little more wild with our level design and vistas. The Earth Temple in particular was an area where we pushed lighting a lot further and delivered a really unique vibe. It was a highlight for the team, pun intended.

What’s been great about doing those Temples was the practice we got in building spaces, they forced us to improve our tooling for levels and refine our process. All of which is being applied within the Elderwood.

There are so many different cosmetics available, but I have to find out; is there any particular gear set that you and the team love more than anything else? I can’t lie, I’m extremely partial to the Hot Dog suit.

That’s like asking which child is your favorite! We love all of our outfits, seriously. Our artists are incredible and they do so much outside of just technical design, modeling, etc. They’re constantly researching, brainstorming, and trying out new concepts and trends all while keeping a pulse on real-life fashion and players’ wants and requests. We love our artists!

With that said – we’re very excited about a new pet coming in our next patch. We don’t want to give away too much in case we cloud your judgment.

Hunting and fishing are both very easy ways to make money. But, for those who love going on Hunting and Fishing expeditions, are there plans to add more creatures into the game?

Oh, do we have news for you. If you take a close look at our most recent Mini Dev Blog, you’ll notice a lil’ somethin’ in the Final Thoughts section. That’s all we can say for now, hehe.

I understand if you can’t say much right now. But, are there plans to release ‘Palia’ on more systems in the future? I’d love a chance to play this on my Xbox and PlayStation.

Our goal is to offer Palia to just about anyone who wants to play, and that means expanding to more platforms. While we don’t have anything to announce at this time, we can confidently say that you can expect to hear more soon!

I’d like to thank the following members of Singularity 6 for taking the time to chat with me:

Anthony Leung, Co-founder & CEO

Maxwell Zierath, Director of Production

Javi Carlos, Director of Marketing & Communications

And for making Palia the wonderful MMO that it is. Few games can match the vibes that Palia brings to the table. It doesn’t matter if you’re a long-time gamer, or someone picking up a controller for the first time in their lives. Palia is a great way to spend time with friends, family, and those you love.