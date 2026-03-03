World of Warcraft Midnight – How To Unlock Every Dungeon and Raid

World of Warcraft Midnight is now live. Players diving into the latest expansion can use this guide to learn how to unlock every dungeon and when each raid will become available in the Blizzard MMO.

How to Unlock each Midnight dungeon

Screenshot: Xbox

WoW players should note that dungeon unlocks will work a little differently in Midnight. As you level through the storyline on your first character through each of the zones, you’ll encounter quests that tie into the ongoing narrative. Completing these quests will unlock the dungeons throughout the leveling process.

Alternatively, all dungeons also become available at level 90 whether these quests have been completed or not. Finding and undertaking the associated quests for each dungeon allows players the opportunity to get into dungeons a little sooner should they choose.

Here are the individual quest or level requirements for each of the Midnight dungeons:

Windrunner Spire – Complete the Windrunner Spire: Haunting Melodies quest or reach level 81 on any character.

– Complete the Windrunner Spire: Haunting Melodies quest or reach level 81 on any character. Murder Row – Complete the Murder Row: One Fel Swoop quest or reach level 83 on any character.

– Complete the Murder Row: One Fel Swoop quest or reach level 83 on any character. Maisara Caverns – Complete the Maisara Caverns: Maisara Hungers quest or reach level 85 on any character.

– Complete the Maisara Caverns: Maisara Hungers quest or reach level 85 on any character. The Blinding Vale – Complete the The Blinding Vale: Lightbloom Roots quest or reach level 88 on any character.

– Complete the The Blinding Vale: Lightbloom Roots quest or reach level 88 on any character. Den of Nalorakk – Complete the Den of Nalorakk: Unforgiven quest or reach level 88 on any character.

– Complete the Den of Nalorakk: Unforgiven quest or reach level 88 on any character. Magisters’ Terrace – Complete the Magisters’ Terrace: Homecoming quest or reach level 90 on any character.

– Complete the Magisters’ Terrace: Homecoming quest or reach level 90 on any character. Nexus-Point Xenas – Complete the Nexus-Point Xenas: Eclipse quest or reach level 90 on any character.

– Complete the Nexus-Point Xenas: Eclipse quest or reach level 90 on any character. Voidscar Arena – Complete the Voidscar Arena: Breaking the Triad quest or reach level 90 on any character.

Most gamers will likely organically unlock each dungeon and they progress through the expansion’s story, but some speed-levelers may want to take note of the exact unlock requirements in case it impacts their plans.

Players who are already feeling ready to rush into raids are going to have to wait just a few more week.

Season one of Midnight begins the week of March 17, and with it, players will take their first steps into the Voidspire and Dreamrift raids with the March on Quel’Danas raid released shortly after.

Check out the full release schedule and preview of the bosses you’ll encounter. All unlocks are with each region’s weekly maintenance reset, unless otherwise noted.

March 17

Voidspire – Normal, Heroic, and Raid Finder Wing 1

Dreamrift – Normal, Heroic, and Raid Finder Wing

March 24

Voidspire – Mythic, Raid Finder Wing 2, and Story Mode

Dreamrift –Mythic

March 31

Voidspire – Raid Finder Wing 3

March on Quel’Danas – Normal, Heroic, and Mythic

April 7

March on Quel’Danas – Raid Finder and Story Mode

That should be everything PvE fans need to know to start working through the Midnight dungeons and gearing up for the Season 1 raids before they arrive.

World of Warcraft Midnight is available now on PC.