Wrestlers Come to Danhausen’s Defense Following WWE Debut

After years of being kept off AEW television, Danhausen parted ways with the company and made his way to WWE. The comedy wrestler debuted during Elimination Chamber PLE, revealing himself as the mystery individual inside the crate. WWE fans in attendance booed and many fans at home weren’t any happier. While many fantasy booked Chris Jericho’s return, that was never going to be the case.

In the wake of his controversial debut, several wrestlers are coming to his defense. Ricky Morton of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, shared his thoughts on social media. “I see a lot of “professional” [sic] wrestlers dissing the success of their peers,” he wrote. “If you f’n work hard, dedicate time to your career, put some effort in a gym, & go get em’ opportunities will present themselves. Congratulations @DanhausenAD.”

Wrestlers praise danhausen following booing in debut

AJ Styles — who just retired from WWE — agreed with Morton’s sentiments. “Well said,” the future WWE Hall of Famer wrote.

Bully Ray wrote a series of posts addressing the backlash and praising Danhausen.

“WWE DID NOT [sic] set ANY expectations for the fans … let alone high expectations. Fan and IWC dirt sheets speculation set high expectations,” he wrote.

“I’ve always thought Danhausen was extremely entertaining and underutilized,” he said in another “However…. [sic] The Chicago crowd was audibly unhappy at the end of the Crate reveal.”

According to Bodyslam, Danhausen is believed to have a multi-year contract with the company. There was reportedly interest in 2025 before AEW extended his deal against his wishes.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on Danhausen’s debut during the Elimination Chamber post-show. “Me not commenting on the crate, and Danhausen — Michael Cole got a nice bucket of teeth,” he said (h/t: Fightful). “I think we’re in for a fun time. Whatever it is, it’s gonna be a blast.”

