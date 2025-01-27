Get Your Thoughts in VICE’s Comeback Issue

The first issue of our newly relaunched magazine—the first time VICE will be in print for six years—is coming together like a dream. The Rock Bottom Issue will feature dispatches from war-torn Ukraine, Los Angeles, the outskirts of Kampala, and the murky hallucinogenic underworld of Florida; acid-tongued broadsides from new star columnists; and lots of other dumb stuff that we didn’t have to leave our desks to execute.

Yet for all that there are four pages that remain forlorn and fallow, four pages we saw as integral to the new era of VICE magazine: the LETTERS PAGES. Which is where you come in…

One of the perks of our new membership package is the right to send your thoughts in for publication in the mag. So if there’s anything you want to get off your chest and you aren’t worried about putting your foot in your mouth, write to us at membersupport@vice.com.

Not only will we print your submission (as long as it’s not utterly repulsive and/or illegal), we’ll also reply in the same issue, establishing an open line of communication that should lead to a productive, edifying dialogue with our public. Or, just an awful lot of mudslinging and rancor.

Let’s find out,

Kevin Lee Kharas

Editor, VICE magazine