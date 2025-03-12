WWE Just Made It Even Easier To Watch WCW

Thanks to WWE, WCW fans can now rewatch their favorite matches and moments of the company’s history.

The sports entertainment giant launched the WCW Vault, similar to the WWE Vault that launched last year. According to the YouTube channel that launched last week, fans can watch full episodes of Monday Nitro and Thunder as well as Clash of the Champions and more.

Videos by VICE

WWE Launches WCW Vault YouTube Channel

Thus far, they’ve uploaded a variety of content such as the Starrcade 1997 title match between “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan and Sting, WCW Spring Stampede 1994, Bret Hart vs. Lex Luger’s U.S. Title Match, and DDP and Randy Savage’s No Disqualification match. In less than a week, the channel amassed over 160k subscribers. The launch comes at a perfect time, too. WWE recently announced that Lex Luger will join Triple H and Michelle McCool in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Peacock TV has a good chunk of WCW content on the streaming platform thanks to a deal with WWE. However, the WWE Vault has proven to be a successful business model. The launch of that channel allowed rare and unseen wrestling content to be easily accessible to the masses. Internet sleuths also uncovered the ECW handle was taken on YouTube, made around the same time as the WCW channel. There is currently no content on the channel, so fans of the extreme will be waiting a while longer to see the ECW greats for free on YouTube.

Currently, WWE’s deal with Peacock runs through 2026. So, it’ll be a while until we find out if their content will find a permanent home on Netflix. According to WWE President Nick Khan, the streamer has an “appetite” for more WWE following the successful Monday Night Raw debut.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on WWE.