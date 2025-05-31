WWE Reportedly Upset Over Known Pro Wrestling Hater Tom Segura’s Appearance on Raw

Tom Segura’s appearance on WWE Raw didn’t go over well with backstage personnel in WWE, according to reports. Five years ago, Segura made upsetting remarks about the professional wrestling industry and its fans, calling it “fake” and people who like it slurs. So, it’s safe to say that his appearance didn’t go over well with anyone. Segura was there to promote his comedy special on Netflix with Bert Kreischer.

WrestleVotes notes in their report that Segura was cordial with those backstage. In a segment with Cathy Kelley, he was asked about his past comments but dodged the question. Nic Nemeth, one of the loudest critics of Segura’s comments, recently opened up to WrestleZone about the comedian’s response.

“Oh yeah, instantly he immediately DMd me, but I think it was during COVID or something because he goes, ‘Can you get to LA tomorrow and be on my show?’ I was like, ‘I’d gladly be there, but LA is shut down.’ He’s like, ‘If you’re in LA, we can find a way to where we’re in different rooms.’ But I couldn’t get in anywhere.

I think Segura and Christina Pazsitzky are freaking hilarious. Again, so many people forgot what I wrote in the tweet. I was like, ‘Hey man, I’d be happy to come. I love comedy, I think you guys are funny. If this is a bit, hey, that’s awesome. I totally understand.’ It was out of context and so many people were like, ‘You believe this clip?’ I’m like, ‘Well, what’s the rest of it?’ It’s a comedy show where they make a bunch of jokes and they say, ‘You’re stupid if you like wrestling. You’re dumb if you like the NFL.’”

This isn’t the first time that a controversial figure has appeared on the show, creating a negative buzz. In January, Hulk Hogan being booed out of the building became WWE’s top story following their Netflix debut.