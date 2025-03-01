WWE Returning to Australia for Multiple Events Through 2026

WWE is making a return to Perth, Western Australia later this year. Reports that the sports entertainment giant would follow up last year’s Elimination Chamber in Perth dropped earlier this week. That event — headlined by Australia’s own Rhea Ripley — drew 52,590 fans, according to WWE.

The announcement comes before this year’s Elimination Chamber event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Not only will John Cena compete in his final Chamber hoping to go to WrestleMania, but Trish Stratus is teaming with Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, NXT’s Roxanne Perez is competing in the women’s Chamber after an impressive performance in the Royal Rumble.

Videos by VICE

WWE Heads Back to Australia

Play video

The West Australian Newspaper reported that TKO and the Australian government inked an 18-month deal to bring more WWE and UFC events to the country. According to TKO’s press release, this includes four UFC and WWE events this year. Wrestling fans can expect a Premium Live Event, a WWE Raw and SmackDown.

“Perth is a world-class city, home to many passionate UFC and WWE fans, and we’re thrilled to expand this partnership with the WA Government,” Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO said. “Perth’s tourism hospitality is second to none, and UFC and WWE will proudly showcase the city and its wonderful people to the world through our global broadcasts reaching more than one billion homes across 170 countries. We thank Premier Cook and the WA Government for making this possible.”

WWE isn’t the only wrestling company with its eyes on Australia. All Elite Wrestling — their largest competitor — recently held an event in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. AEW Grand Slam: Australia became the company’s third highest-grossing event in its six-year history. It’s clear that wrestling fans overseas are hungry to see their favorite stars in living color no matter the promotion.

