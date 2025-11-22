’WWE SmackDown’ (11/21/25) Results: AJ Lee & Becky Lynch Join WarGames

Another Friday night another WWE SmackDown. This week, the build to Survivor Series: WarGames continues. There are four confirmed matches on the card — the men’s and women’s WarGames, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the Women’s World Championship and John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the IC Title.



Tonight, we’ll find out the final two women in the WarGames match, and two more men will advance in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. Plus, we’ll see the fall out from the war that closed WWE Raw on Monday.

Videos by VICE

Keep reading for the results of tonight’s WWE SmackDown…

Drew McIntyre Attacks Cody Rhodes

The Vision open the show with The Usos not far behind. Although they don’t have the numbers for the time being, Jimmy says they never come alone. Cut to “The American Nightmare”s music. Except… No Cody? Instead, we see Drew McIntyre has attacked Cody inside of his bus. The USOs rush to his side as McIntyre cackles, driving off. When SmackDown GM Nick Aldis crosses paths with The Vision backstage he makes it clear McIntyre is not welcome on the blue brand as he’s still suspended.

"See you at WarGames, champ!"@DMcIntyreWWE is just adding insult to injury 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5y1IolYvzS — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2025

Bronson Reed vs. Carmelo Hayes

This is the first of two “The Last Time Is Now” tournament matches. How will Hayes manage to overpower and outsmart Bronson Reed? Bronson had early control of the match until Hayes regained his composure. Hayes manages to roll out of the way of a Tsunami. Just when Reed is about to strike, out come the Usos and Cody Rhodes! Cody hits him with a Cross Rhodes while the Usos keep Bron at bay. This allows Hayes to get the win via countout to advance in the tournament.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair Talk it out

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair finally sit down one-on-one. Ripley says whatever happened between them was to prove who was the past. For now, she’s willing to put it aside to focus on WarGames. Despite what they’ve been through she’s always had respect for Charlotte and if she had to pick someone to stand side by side with at war, she’d pick Charlotte. They shake on it.

Finn Balor vs. Penta

Penta is doing whatever it takes! 👊 pic.twitter.com/cdKZ9S5rjN — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2025

We’re up to the second “The Last Time Is Now” tournament match of the night. Two fan-favorites, but Penta is undoubtedly having a bigger moment right now. Again, it’s pretty even with several near-falls between them. Ultimately, it’s Penta who grabs the pinfall via a Flip Piledriver.

Earlier today, WWE revealed that Sheamus is out of the tournament due to injury and management is working together to find a suitable replacement for him.



AJ Lee and Becky lynch join WarGames

AJ LEE IS THE FIFTH MEMBER BUT SHE'S OUTNUMBERED!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/nQj9I32AM8 — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2025

The women are tonight’s main event. The babyfaces make their entrances and Rhea gets on the mic. She puts over her team, noting she doesn’t think the heels expected them to be as on the same page as they are. They reveal their fifth member and it’s none other than AJ Lee. She isn’t able to make her entrance because the heels stage a beat down with Becky Lynch who is the fifth woman for the opposite team.

.@WWEAsuka's team has found their fifth member in the form of @BeckyLynchWWE… 😳 pic.twitter.com/FSvZEg7VGl — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2025

Stay tuned to VICE for more on WWE.